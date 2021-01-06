Former Penn State football DT Antonio Shelton transfers to Florida for 6th season

Former Penn State redshirt senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton will spend his sixth collegiate season at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Shelton, who started 20 games over his time with the Nittany Lions, initially announced that he’d enter the transfer portal just days after Penn State’s final game of the season against Illinois on Dec. 19. The 6-foot-2, 327-pound Columbus, Ohio, native finished the 2020 season with 14 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Shelton was given an honorable mention for All-Big Ten teams by the conference’s coaches and the media.

For his career, Shelton had 51 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended over 31 games played.

Though he’s already a redshirt senior, Shelton is able to continue his collegiate career thanks to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver — which allows fall sport athletes this season to retain an extra year of eligibility.

Shelton is one of five Penn State defensive lineman to announce this offseason that they will move on from the program. Starting redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh and starting redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney announced in late December that they’d enter the NFL Draft. Reserve redshirt senior defensive end Shane Simmons also announced he’d move on to pursue a career in business, and reserve redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper entered the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions have landed two transfer defensive lineman so far in former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie — both players who made their commitments in late December.