Penn State football OT Rasheed Walker announces he’ll return for 2021 season

Penn State redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Rasheed Walker will return for the 2021 season, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Waldrof, Maryland, native started at left tackle in all nine games last season for the Nittany Lions. He played a pivotal role in helping the offensive line turn things around — the unit gave up 20 sacks through the team’s 0-5 start to the season before surrendering only eight sacks in its final four games.

Walker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and was given an honorable mention by the conference’s coaches.

In his three-year career so far, Walker has played in 26 games — starting in 22 contests (all 13 games in 2019, plus all nine in 2020).

Penn State has already had three offensive lineman announce they won’t be returning to the program this fall, so Walker’s announcement is especially good news for the Nittany Lions. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Will Fries — who had started 42 games — announced his departure to prepare for the NFL draft last month, and redshirt junior offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe announced he would enter the transfer portal last week. This past weekend, Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle reported that redshirt senior center Michal Menet — a three-year starter — will also be moving on from Penn State to prepare for the NFL draft.

The Nittany Lions are still waiting for an announcement from redshirt junior offensive lineman Mike Miranda.