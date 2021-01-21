Former Penn State football coach Bill O’Brien named offensive coordinator at Alabama

Former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien has officially joined head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program announced Thursday evening.

“I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” O’Brien said in a statement. “I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this university and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”

O’Brien — who was last the head coach of the NFL’s Houston Texans before being fired in October — coached the Nittany Lions in 2012 and 2013. The now-51-year-old was hired by Penn State in January 2012, just months after the school fired legendary head coach Joe Paterno in the aftermath of child sex abuse charges against former Nittany Lions assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

During the most uncertain years in program history, O’Brien led Penn State to an 8-4 season in 2012 and a 7-5 campaign in 2013. His eight wins in 2012 are the most ever by a first-year head coach in school history.

At the end of his first season in Happy Valley, O’Brien took home the Bear Bryant, Maxwell Football Club and ESPN Coach of the Year honors. He was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the media and coaches that season.

Now, after spending six-plus seasons in the NFL, O’Brien returns to the college ranks.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add Bill O’Brien to our coaching staff,” Saban said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college. Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter. He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”