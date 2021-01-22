Report: Penn State football WR T.J. Jones enters the transfer portal

Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield walks down the field during the game against Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State has reportedly lost a wide receiver to the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman wide receiver T.J. Jones entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Lions247. Jones played in eight games during his two seasons but did not record a catch.

Jones was one of two wide receivers in the program’s 2019 recruiting class alongside John Dunmore, who also entered the transfer portal. The loss of the two wideouts should be mitigated by the eight wide receivers the Nittany Lions brought in over the past two classes, including two who saw significant playing time in 2020 in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington.

Both Lambert-Smith and Washington bypassed Jones on the depth chart and made it unlikely the redshirt freshman was going to be a top target for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Jones was a three-star recruit out of Florida as a recruit and was the No. 72 receiver in the country according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. His departure leaves the team with 11 scholarship players at wideout currently expected to be on the roster in 2021, including star receiver Jahan Dotson who decided to return to Penn State and forgo the opportunity to enter the 2021 NFL Draft early.