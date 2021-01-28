Penn State football quarterback Will Levis enters transfer portal

Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Thursday evening.

“I can’t thank Coach (James) Franklin and the rest of the Penn State Football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being,” Levis wrote in the statement. “I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program.”

Levis, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2018, primarily backed up starting redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford the past two seasons. After Clifford struggled mightily early last season, Levis played nearly three full quarters in Week 4 against Nebraska and earned his second career start in Week 5 against Iowa. He finished the year with 421 passing yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Madison, Connecticut, native ends his Nittany Lions career with 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions through the air, and 473 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Levis is the second quarterback in the program to enter the transfer portal this offseason, with freshman quarterback Micah Bowens doing so earlier this month. Bowens announced last week that he had transferred to Oklahoma.

As of now, Penn State returns Clifford, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and true-freshman walk-on Mason Stahl at the position, while also adding incoming three-star freshman Christian Veilleux to the mix.