Former Penn State football QB Will Levis announces he will transfer to Kentucky

Former Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis will transfer to Kentucky, he announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Levis, who only started two games over his time with the Nittany Lions, initially announced that he’d enter the transfer portal last week. He finished the 2020 season with 421 passing yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Madison, Connecticut, native — a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 — primarily served as a backup to starting redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford the past two seasons. After Clifford struggled heavily early last season, Levis played almost three full quarters against Nebraska in Week 4 before earning his second career start against Iowa in Week 5.

Levis ended his Nittany Lions career with 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions through the air, and 473 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With Levis’ departure, Penn State now has had two quarterbacks transfer out of the program this offseason. Freshman quarterback Micah Bowens announced his transfer to Oklahoma in January.

The Nittany Lions’ 2021 quarterback room currently features Clifford, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson, true-freshman walk-on Mason Stahl, incoming three-star freshman Christian Veilleux and incoming preferred walk-on Evan Clark.