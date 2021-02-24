The NFL released its 2021 pro day schedule. Here’s when Penn State football’s will be

The NFL announced its 2021 pro day schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Penn State will host its pro day on March 25.

During the pro day circuit, NFL decision-makers will get the chance to see top draft prospects go through on-field drills and learn their official measurements ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland. The seven Nittany Lions that declared for the draft are: linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Jayson Oweh, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Shaka Toney, safety Lamont Wade, offensive lineman Michal Menet and offensive lineman Will Fries.

Parsons is widely projected to be a first-round selection, according to several mock drafts, while Oweh and Freiermuth are also expected to be taken in the early rounds. In late January, the Centre Daily Times spoke with two draft analysts — Steve Muench of ESPN and Dan Shonka of Ourlads — to gain insight on the draft stock of a few Penn State prospects.