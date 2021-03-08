Ohio 4-star QB Drew Allar commits to Penn State football over Notre Dame, others

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks on his headset as he comes off the field during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football has added a second quarterback to its 2022 recruiting class. Four-star signal caller Drew Allar announced his commitment to head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions Monday with a tweet from his personal twitter account.

He joins fellow four-star recruit Beau Pribula as quarterbacks committed to Penn State in the class. The newest commitment is the first quarterback to commit to new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich, who was hired by the Nittany Lions in early January and has a history of improving quarterbacks.

Allar — who plays for Medina High School in Medina, Ohio — threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns this season as a high school junior and led his team to the Division 1 regional finals. He’s rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

The high school junior chose Penn State over 22 other scholarship offers listed on his 247Sports player profile, including those from Michigan, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, lists Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as a comparison for Allar on the recruit’s profile page.

“Big, classicly built quarterback prospect,” Trieu’s scouting report reads. “Came from a background of playing other positions, but has quickly taken to quarterback and developed a great deal mechanically between his sophomore and junior year of high school. Has a strong arm with good velocity on his passes and high school offense allows him to make throws to every part of the field.

“Very good at off-platform throws and having to change arm angles to make throws without needing to set his feet. But can also stand in the pocket and deliver the ball on time. Seems to have a good understanding of timing and anticipation. Has smarts, work ethic and general intangibles. Coordinated athlete with his feet so he can slide around and make throws while on the move but is not as much of a running threat at this age.”

Trieu adds that Allar projects as a college starter that could potentially play early.

The junior from Ohio is the eighth player to join the 2022 recruiting class and the seventh offensive player. All eight players are rated as four-stars.

The addition of Allar raises the class from eighth in the country to fourth, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. The Nittany Lions’ class remains second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, which currently holds the No. 1 class in college football.