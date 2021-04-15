How to follow the action at Penn State football’s spring practice at Beaver Stadium

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during spring practice on March 22, 2021. Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Penn State’s Saturday spring practice — which is taking the place of the annual Blue-White game this season — will only be open to a small audience, but will provide other opportunities for fans to experience the event, although it will not be streamed online or on television.

Only first-year students, along with guests of players, coaches and staff members, will be allowed in attendance, but those on the outside will also get a chance to interact with the program Saturday afternoon.

The university will stream “Happy Valley Live” on the Penn State Football and Blue Band Facebook pages and on LionVision at GoPSUSports.com, starting at 10:30 a.m. The livestream will feature the Penn State Blue Band and give fans a live look at places on campus and at the university’s sports venues so they can see the events that are going on this weekend. The show will end with a look into Beaver Stadium before the beginning of the practice.

The practice will air via radio broadcast on the Penn State Sports Network from noon-2 p.m. Steve Jones and Jack Ham will call the practice for the broadcast, which will also be on GoPSUSports.com’s video stream and the program’s Facebook page. The broadcast will not show live footage of the practice.

Fans will be asked to share photos of their fandom with the program’s Facebook and Twitter pages Saturday morning using the #WeAre hashtag, while following prompts posted from the accounts. Winners will be selected randomly on each platform to earn a prize pack from Utz Snacks.

Fans can also get a behind-the-scenes look from the field by following Penn State football’s Instagram page, and can download the 2021 virtual spring practice poster from any of Penn State football’s social media channels.

Here’s how to follow the action from Saturday’s spring practice.

How to follow

Pregame show: Penn State Football on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.

Practice time: noon

Radio: GoPSUSports.com

Video of radio broadcast: Facebook Live and GoPSUSports.com

Twitter updates throughout practice: @JonSauber