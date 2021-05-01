Washington Football Team takes Penn State EDGE Shaka Toney in NFL Draft

A third Penn State defensive player was taken in the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday evening. EDGE Shaka Toney was selected by the Washington Football Team at No. 246 overall in the seventh round. Toney joins teammates Micah Parsons — taken No. 12 by the Dallas Cowboys — and Odafe Oweh — taken No. 31 by the Baltimore Ravens — as former Nittany Lion defenders taken in the draft.

Toney was at Penn State five years where he was a consistent presence as a defensive end. He finished his career eighth all-time in sacks at Penn State with 20.5, including tying a record for sacks in a game with the program when he had four against Indiana as a sophomore — all of which came in the fourth quarter.

The former Nittany Lion played in 47 games in his career, starting in 22 of them. He started every game of his redshirt junior and senior years and played in every game following his first year on campus, when he redshirted.

Toney immediately saw recognition for his ability as a defensive end once he became a starter. He was named All-Big Ten second team by the coaches after his junior year and became an All-Big Ten first team selection by the coaches and media following his final year on campus.

He will have a chance to compete for playing time in the NFL as an EDGE because of his pass rush ability. Draft analyst Steve Muench told the Centre Daily Times that he’ll need to continue adding weight as he heads into the professional portion of his career.

“You see it at times on tape where he gets moved around a little bit,” Muench said in January. “I don’t think he’s great against the run as a defensive end. So, I think that that’s one of the bigger concerns with him. And then the other thing you look at: I think he bends well and I think he’s quick and I think he closes, but he doesn’t have elite closing speed. And I don’t think he has elite initial quickness. And I want to see more power in his pass rush.”

Even with some physical and athletic limitations, Toney should still be able to succeed because of his intelligence as a football player — an attribute Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. raved about in the pre-draft process.

“Shaka is a super, super smart football player,” Scott Jr. said in early April. “He’s been one of the smartest football players I’ve been around at that position. He’s one of the guys that can tell you what all 11 (defensive players) are doing. He has a great knowledge and understanding of defenses. I think he’s multitalented. ... Shaka can put his hand down and play nickel defensive end and play off the edge. That’s impressive, but he can also be a 3-4 outside linebacker and drop into coverage. ... I think you’re getting a high IQ football player with Shaka Toney on your football team.”