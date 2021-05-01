Indianapolis Colts take Penn State OL Will Fries in NFL Draft

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries greets his family after being introduced for senior day before the Michigan State game on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Three Nittany Lions went of the board in a row Saturday evening in the 2021 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Will Fries was the third of three, following Shaka Toney and Michal Menet. He was taken No. 248 by the Indianapolis Colts.

The trio of seven-rounders joined Micah Parsons (No. 12), Odafe Oweh (No. 31) and Pat Freiermuth (No. 55) as former Penn State players taken in the draft.

Fries made 42 starts in his four years at Penn State, with 32 coming at right tackle, six at right guard and four at left tackle. He spent the last six games of his Penn State career on the interior at right guard, where he is more likely to fit in the NFL. He played in a total of 48 games.

He garnered postseason recognition as a junior and senior, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019 and again in 2020 by the media. He then received an All-Big Ten second team selection by coaches in 2020.

Fries was one of the most versatile linemen with the Nittany Lions, showing competency at several different positions. He and Menet make two Penn State offensive linemen chosen in this year’s daft.