How former Penn State football players taken in the 7th round and as free agents will fit in with their NFL teams

Three former Penn State players were drafted Saturday evening and one more will sign as an undrafted free agent.

Shaka Toney was taken No. 246 by the Washington football team, Michal Menet was taken No. 247 by the Arizona Cardinals and Will Fries was taken No. 248 by the Indianapolis Colts, while Lamont Wade will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That brings the total of former former Penn State players with new NFL homes to seven.

Let’s take a look at how all four could fit with their new teams.

EDGE Shaka Toney, Washington Football Team

Toney is at his best as a pass rusher and should fit in nicely as a backup for Washington. He will be hard-pressed to crack the starting lineup because Chase Young and Montez Sweat are already high-level defensive ends and have plenty of their careers ahead of them. However, he could slot in nicely behind both and even earn snaps on passing downs if Washington feels inclined to kick Young inside in those situations where he can also wreak havoc.

The former Nittany Lion will need to continue adding strength to battle in the run game but has done so already to some extent. He still isn’t strong enough to face NFL-caliber defensive ends coming downhill, but that shouldn’t affect him as a situational pass rusher. He has enough explosion, athleticism and intelligence to complement his abilities as a technician. Toney should always maintain value in the NFL as long as he provides a positive impact as a pass rusher.

OL Michal Menet, Arizona Cardinals

Menet should provide interior depth in Arizona, and his versatility could allow him to make the roster. He’s highly unlikely to unseat Rodney Hudson at center or Brian Winters and Justin Pugh at guard, but could be a swing piece along the interior and a potential starter down the road. Menet will have a chance to learn from the three veteran interior linemen in camp, and if he’s able to soak up some of their knowledge and apply it to his own game, he could make the team.

Menet isn’t a mauling lineman by any means but he’s a good technician who beats opponents with his intelligence and technique. He can pull as a guard because he’s a decent athlete for the position but lacks the length to play anywhere but the interior. He’s used to managing an offensive line, as he did as the team’s starting center. His ability to call protections and provide leadership to the offensive line could be value if his ability ever meets the threshold to start at center in the NFL.

OL Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

Fries, like Menet, provides versatility along the offensive line. He can potentially play offensive tackle, where he did for over three seasons, or kick inside like he did to close out his college career. He has decent length on the outside but his lack of athleticism could be an issue at offensive tackle in the NFL, making him better suited to play guard. He was a steady presence along the interior for Penn State for four seasons and could stick around as a professional because of his versatility. That’s especially valuable in a backup because it allows a team to carry fewer linemen.

The former Nittany Lion is unlikely to get close to cracking the Colts’ starting group anytime soon but could fill a need for a swing option in the offensive line room. He’s not likely to push any of the five starters, but if he can prove he can still play some offensive tackle while continuing to learn how to play guard, he should be able to find his way onto the Colts’ roster. That being said, he’s far more likely to make the practice squad and spend his rookie season there.

DB Lamont Wade, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wade is facing an uphill battle if he wants to make the Steelers’ roster as an undrafted free agent. He’s undersized as a corner, coming in at only 5-foot-9, likely relegating him to the slot as a cornerback. He will need to show he can battle with opposing slot options, including wide receivers and tight ends, while also covering running backs.

His best opportunity to make the roster will be by showing an affinity for special teams work. He can play as a gunner on the punt and kickoff teams, a trait that isn’t valuable at the top of NFL rosters but is vital for players who want to make it as depth pieces at the next level. He’ll need to excel in those facets of the game and show the ability to get downfield, break down and tackle opponents in open space. There’s also a chance he could provide some value as a returner on special teams if given the opportunity.