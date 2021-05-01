Report: Former Penn State DB Lamont Wade signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Illinois defenders canÕt stop Penn State safety Lamont Wade as he runs a kick off back for a touchdown during the game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

All seven Penn State football players to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft have found a home to start their professional careers. Former Nittany Lion defensive back Lamont Wade will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

He joins Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, Pat Freiermuth, Shaka Toney, Michal Menet and Will Fries as former Penn State football players set to begin their professional careers.

Wade appeared in 47 games in his career, starting 22 of them. He played primarily at safety in his time as a Nittany Lion, but also slid inside to the nickel cornerback position.

He finished his career with 153 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception. Wade also notably closed out his college career with a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown against Illinois in 2020.

His best performance came in 2019 against Ohio State when he forced three fumbles to help keep the Nittany Lions close against one of the top teams in the country.

Following his junior season he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media, and was named the same following 2020 by the coaches. The media named him All-Big Ten third team following 2020.

Wade will likely be a special teams player with the Steelers thanks to his experience as a gunner in college on kickoff and punt units, and his ability as a returner.