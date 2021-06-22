Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at wide receiver in 2021

Penn State football has a question mark at quarterback and plenty of depth at running back heading into the 2021 season, but it may be the wide receivers who matter most this year The Nittany Lions bring back their top two receivers from last year and are in a prime position to have another great season on the outside.

Let’s take a look at where the position stands heading into the 2021 season.

Projected Starters

Senior Jahan Dotson, sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith

The offense’s top two starters at wide out should be set in stone for the team’s season opener against Wisconsin. Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington were both head and shoulders above the rest of the unit in 2020 and both will be back for this season.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story This analysis is based off of watching games live, 20+ hours of film study and watching Penn State’s two open spring practices.

Dotson, in particular, took a big step forward as the team’s No. 1 option last year. He was always a smooth route runner who could create separation with his quickness in and out of cuts and refined footwork. That’s what was expected of him in 2020, but he showed plenty more to prove he can be the best wide receiver on an elite team.

He displayed the type of athleticism that will only amplify his already elite route running ability and utilized it at the catch point and in the open field. He showed the leaping ability and body control to make difficult contested catches, while showing the long speed to break away with the ball in his hands. His strong hands have put him over the top as a complete No. 1 receiver, even if he lacks elite size at 5-foot-11, 184 pounds. Even if he doesn’t improve, Dotson will likely dominate once again as a senior.

Washington is a much stronger receiver than Dotson, but he succeeds in many of the same ways when it comes to getting open and catching passes. Like the senior, Washington is a refined route runner who has the burst to make cuts and leave opposing defenders in the dust. His biggest advantage is his strength that goes with his route running to make him difficult to cover. He can beat press coverage because of that strength and uses it to power through smaller defenders when they try to tackle him.

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy canÕt stop wide receiver Parker Washington during spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Most importantly, like Dotson, Washington is excellent at tracking the ball and bringing it down with his strong hands. He can contort his body how he needs to so he can make difficult catches.

The sophomore will need to work on his long speed and continue making the easy catches to ensure concentration drops don’t become an issue in his career.

The final starting spot is harder to pin down, but the nod goes to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He’s similar to the other two starters in ways that should allow them to be interchangeable across all three starting spots in new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense.

Lambert-Smith has the best short-area quickness of the three and his acceleration allows him to make defenders wonder where he’d gone when they turn their heads. His ability to change direction will be his greatest asset in college, but he still needs to add more strength and work to beat defenders who press him at the line of scrimmage. Being the third option will be good for Lambert-Smith as he continues to grow as a wide receiver and improve his confidence in the middle of the field, where defenders are more likely to make him pay for making tough catches.

Key backups

Redshirt senior Cam Sullivan-Brown, redshirt junior Daniel George and redshirt freshman Malick Meiga

While Penn State has plenty of talent at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, the backups are much more suspect. While Cam Sullivan-Brown and Daniel George have plenty of on-campus experience, it hasn’t translated much to on-field work.

The two receivers have combined for 31 receptions over 49 games played between them. While both have done good things in spurts, neither has proven reliable for separate reason.s

George is a big, physical athlete who can use his size and speed to beat opponents. However, he struggles to get open when not relying on his long speed, and even when he does, he’s struggled to catch the ball in his career. Those drops have come due to lack of concentration and because he’s not a natural hands catcher — often looking like he’s fighting the ball on its way in. George has to improve at catching the ball if he wants to see meaningful playing time this season.

Sullivan-Brown’s issues have been about his health more than anything else. The redshirt senior has been unable to put together a full season and that has set him back — even when he’s been listed at the top of the depth chart like in 2020. He’s a more physical receiver who can get open, but the rest of his skill set and how it has developed is more of a mystery due to his lack of reps. While he could contribute this coming season and should have another crack at a starting job, it’s hard to envision him taking a spot away from a player like Lambert-Smith, who has more upside and already has more receptions (15) than Sullivan-Brown (13).

Malick Meiga is the darkhorse among the group because he’s unlike most other receivers that will be vying for playing time at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds. He’s a long and strong athlete who can make plays on the ball down the field with his speed and size. He’s far less refined than his position mates but has the upside to hit big as an outside receiver down the line. This will be his first real chance to battle for playing time.

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a catch during a drill at spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Freshman to watch

Freshman Lonnie White Jr.

Lonnie White Jr. is the easy choice here for numerous reasons. If he makes it to campus, he’ll quickly be one of the best athletes the team has at wide receiver, which is especially impressive because of his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame. He’s fast, quick and has strong hands along with the ability to make plays in the open field.

The problem for Penn State is that his athleticism also makes him a high-level baseball player. White Jr. could be selected in the first round of July’s 2021 MLB Draft, which would severely complicate things for the Nittany Lions.

If drafted, White Jr. could be offered a substantial amount of money and signing bonus that would be hard to turn down. Getting White Jr. on campus is the first step, but if Penn State head coach James Franklin succeeds on that front, he should have a star in the making on his hands.