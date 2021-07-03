Penn State football adds commitment from in-state LB Keon Wylie

Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to his players during practice on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football made an addition to its 2022 recruiting class to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. In-state linebacker Keon Wylie announced his commitment to Penn State head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions on Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.

Wylie is rated as a three-star linebacker and the No. 17 player in the 247Sports Composite player rankings. The high school senior plays for Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. The linebacker recorded 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps.

He chose the Nittany Lions over 21 other scholarship offers listed on his 247Sports profile page, including offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.

Wylie is the 13th player to join Penn State’s 2022 class and the first linebacker. He joins Tyrece Mills, at safety, and Ken Talley, at EDGE, as the only three defensive players in the group so far.

The addition of Wylie moves the Nittany Lions from No. 8 in the country to No. 7 and remain at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

More good news could be on the way for Penn State this weekend with defensive line target Kaleb Artis set to commit Sunday.