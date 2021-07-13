Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at linebacker in 2021

Penn State football produced a top-15 NFL Draft pick last season at linebacker and should continue to be strong at the top of the depth chart. Linebacker U is still alive and well, and there’s sure to be more high-profile play this season.

We’ve already broken down the NIttany Lions’ depth chart along the defensive line, now let’s dive into the second level of the defense and hone in on the linebackers.

Projected starters

Junior Brandon Smith, redshirt senior Ellis Brooks and sophomore Curtis Jacobs

Replacing Micah Parsons — who was taken No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft — will be a tall task, but the team already has a leg up. Parsons sat out the 2020 season, which allowed Penn State to get a decent test run for life after his presence on the field, and there’s reason to be excited about what is next.

The Nittany Lions are fairly likely to play plenty of their snaps this season with only two linebackers on the field, but they’re still likely to start games with three. Still, the two who can stay on for the entirety of the game will be most important for Penn State, and those two should come from the group of Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and Curtis Jacobs.

Smith is where the conversation at linebacker starts for Penn State because he has the best combination of talent and experience. The junior linebacker has appeared in 22 games through two seasons, including starting all nine games last season. He tallied 37 total tackles, two sacks and an interception in those nine games and displayed the athleticism and instincts that made him a five-star recruit out of high school.

He’s most adept attacking the ball against both the pass and the run. Smith can rush the passer, using his speed and explosion to burst through the offensive line from the second level, while also having the ability to take on blocker and separate to get by. He uses those same attributes to fill gaps and make tackles in the running game, although he does have a propensity for trying to make the big play. Sometimes it works, sometimes it results in missed tackles and assignments.

His instincts can lead to big plays, but occasionally he over-pursues while hunting a big hit and can miss easy tackles. Not to mention, he sometimes fills the wrong gap in the running game at times, which allows opponents to hit the hole and make big plays of their own. Smith is a talented athlete who could be the next all-time great at LBU, but he’ll need to continue to refine parts of his game.

Jacobs provides more of the upside part of the equation and less of the experience and production. He’s entering his second year on campus and could provide a big impact if he can earn a starting role. Like Smith, he’s a good athlete and that should allow him to stay on the field in passing situations as he gains more experience. He’s shown natural instincts at linebacker and can attack downhill in the running game, filling gaps soundly and avoiding blocks in pursuit of the ballcarrier.

His greatest improvement will have to come in the passing game as he continues to learn how to play in space when the opponent drops back. He has the tools to sit in zone or to cover running backs and tight ends in man coverage, it’s just a matter of refinement and learning to play within those spaces with good technique. Jacobs may not start the season as a starter, but he’s highly likely to end it as one.

Brooks is the seasoned vet at linebacker who can provide solid play in the middle of the field. He’s at his best working downhill in the running game where he can read his keys and locate running backs to bring them down. He’s a good run stopper that has the size and strength to wrap up opponents in the open field.

His weaknesses lie in the passing game, where he doesn’t have the speed or quickness to stay with running backs or athletic tight ends. If he can improve in that area, he’ll likely join Smith when the team removes a linebacker and brings on an extra defensive back. However, Brooks is the most likely linebacker to come off the field in those situations as things stand, based on all three linebackers strengths and weaknesses.

Key backups

Senior Jesse Luketa, redshirt junior Charlie Katshir and redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon

The Nittany Lions don’t have great depth at linebacker but they should have a few good options. Charlie Katshir and Tyler Elsdon are the two primary options who will exclusively play at linebacker.

Katshir came to Penn State as a good athlete who needed to fill out to play the position in college, but injuries have mostly derailed his career to this point. If his health is in order, he should compete for one of the backup spots as a decent option against the pass and the run. As long as he hasn’t lost his athleticism from his injuries and from gaining strength early on, Katshir should be formidable.

Elsdon is closer to a pure inside linebacker than Katshir after playing that position in high school. He excels against the run and always seemed to be in the right place at the right time in high school. His ability to stay on the field will depend on how he plays in open space and how he operates in the passing game.

Jesse Luketa has a legitimate case to be a starter and at the very least would be a primary backup, but he may not be long for the position. Luketa practiced at defensive end in the spring and has the build to play either position. There’s also a chance he plays both as needed and is a backup for the team as an edge rusher and as a traditional linebacker. His position in the fall will be one of the more interesting aspects of the team’s defense to watch heading into the 2021 season.

Freshman to watch

Freshman Kobe King

Penn State added two linebackers in the 2021 class in Kobe King and Jamari Buddin, but it’s King who gets the nod here. Buddin is more of an athlete than a complete linebacker at this point, but does have more upside because of his athleticism.

King, however, is an in-the-box linebacker who is a tackling machine and a downhill thumper. He lacks elite athleticism which will raise questions about how he operates in the passing game, but his play against the run will at the very least make him an excellent linebacker in short yardage situations. He displayed the intelligence to commandeer an entire defense and could be a leader for Penn State in due time. For now, he’ll need to continue improving as an athlete to ensure he can stay on the field in all situations.