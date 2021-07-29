4-star Texas safety, son of former NFL star, Cristian Driver commits to Penn State football

Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class picked up its 23rd commitment Thursday. The Nittany Lions added four-star safety Cristian Driver to the class when Driver announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Driver is the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, who Penn State head coach James Franklin coached when he was a wide receivers coach with the Packers in 2005.

The younger Driver plays for Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas. He plays both sides of the ball and could play wide receiver or safety in college, but is ranked as a safety. He’s the No. 210 player in the nation, the No. 37 player in Texas and the No. 15 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

Driver projects as a Power-5 level starter, according to recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks’ scouting report on Driver.

“Two-way impact player at the high school level,” Brooks’ scouting report reads. “Ample snaps at receiver that foster ball skills both ways. Primarily a safety on defense with play style that could translate to multiple back-end roles. Plays aware and alert. Diagnoses the run quickly. Solid tackler who generally takes good angles to the ball. NFL pedigree. Two-sport athlete who also competes in track and field. Flashes encouraging change-of-direction ability, but can improve overall explosiveness. Will need to get faster at the top end. Projects to the Power Five level as a potential quality starter with a high floor.”

The four-star safety is listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds and chose Penn State over 42 other scholarship offers, including offers from Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

He’s the third safety in the class — along with three-star high school senior Jordan Allen three-star JuCo safety Tyrece Mills — and the fourth defensive back overall. Four-star cornerback Cam Miller committed to the Nittany Lions Monday.

The program maintains the No. 2 recruiting class in the Big Ten and in the country, behind only Ohio State. The group could improve once again this week when three-star safety Kevin Winston announces his decision Saturday. The Nittany Lions are battling with Maryland for Winston’s commitment.