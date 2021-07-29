‘We gotta be back here in December.’ How Penn State football plans to return to Lucas Oil Stadium

Jahan Dotson looked around Lucas Oil Stadium while talking with the media last week at Big Ten Media Days. He lauded the stadium and made a point to mention that he wants to make a return trip by the end of the season and made sure the two teammates with him — Tariq Castro-Fields and P.J. Mustipher knew it.

“It’s truly a blessing to be in this stadium,” Dotson said. “I’ve never been here. It’s a great sight to see. As soon as I walked in, I said to P.J. and Tariq, ‘we gotta be back here in December.’ It’s just beautiful. I can’t wait to see the blue and white throughout the stadium. We gotta be back for the conference championship. I haven’t been here yet. No better stage to do it than my senior year.”

Dotson, Castro-Fields and Mustipher will be crucial for Penn State this season as the team tries to rebound from a 4-5 2020 season and make its first trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship game since 2016.

For that to happen, the team will need to look drastically different than it did on both sides of the ball in the first five games of the 2020 season when it started 0-5. The Nittany Lions’ struggled through those five games, but the consistent effort throughout those struggles stood out to Dotson.

“We never stopped fighting last year,” Dotson said. “Even when we were 0-4, 0-5, we never stopped fighting. ... We finished off the season pretty well. ... We’ve been working tremendously hard this offseason just to be a great football team.”

That desire to make up for the poor first half is serving as motivation for the players right now, and it served as motivation for a few of them to forgo the 2021 NFL Draft, come back and right the perceived wrong.

Castro-Fields was especially emphatic about not wanting to leave his college legacy with a 4-5 season as its book end.

“We definitely want to come out and prove who we are,” Castro-Fields said. “... I didn’t want to leave with being 4-5. That’s not who I am. That’s not who the team is. I don’t think that would’ve solidified me enough for my Penn State career. I came here for a purpose.”

While motivation can be helpful in preparation, it’s going to take execution and improved on the field ability for Penn State to return in December. The team struggled in all aspects of its game in its rough stretch to begin last season and has to improve its play to have any chance of making it to the Big Ten title game.

The early schedule doesn’t allow for time for a slow start this season, either. The team’s season opener is on the road in Madison in a highly anticipated matchup with Wisconsin — one which Penn State head coach James Franklin says has upped the ante in terms of preparation and readiness — and it’s not exactly a cake walk from there.

The Nittany Lions follow that game with their home opener against a Ball State team that will have a strong chance to win the Mid-American Conference this year and then they’ll host the Auburn Tigers in the program’s annual White-Out Game. It will take until their fourth matchup until they get an easier opponent when Villanova travels to Happy Valley for Penn State’s final non-conference game.

Even after that comes a home game against Indiana and then a road game against the always difficult Iowa Hawkeyes. That stretch to start this season will force Penn State to be at its peak early and often in September and October.

The team can use its difficult start to last season to help navigate the even more difficult open to this season. Franklin and his team will have a chance to show what they learned through the adversity of the struggles from losing and the COVID-19 pandemic — in his eyes, they better have learned something.

“We better learn from this and we better grow from the experience, both personally and professionally,” Franklin said. “So, I think at the end of the season we were able to get back to doing things in the way that we are more accustomed to doing, but we did learn some great things going through early in the season and taking some of those challenges and some of those obstacles and adversity and grow from it and learn from them, as well.”

That means, consistency and — as Franklin routinely emphasizes with his “1-0” every week mantra — taking care of the task at hand.

“It’s going to take consistency,” Mustipher said about returning for the Big Ten title game. “It’s going to take hard work, which we’ve been doing all offseason, so I’m confident in that aspect. It’s going to take performances each Saturday that we weren’t able to do last year. I’m talking about performing at a very high level each Saturday. ... We have to be 1-0 each week. We have to focus on the goal each week.

“That’s all it takes, man. It’s not really too complicated.”