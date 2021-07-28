‘The Lions’ Lair’: Breaking down Penn State’s offense and Big Ten Media Days

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s offense under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, including how his passing concepts and running scheme will impact the team in 2021. Then they discuss their overall thoughts from Big Ten Media Days.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

Penn State football ready to embrace the benefits — and challenges — of the return of full crowds

Depth chart breakdown: What to expect from Penn State football’s offense in 2021

Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. chooses Pirates over Nittany Lions

Four-star Florida cornerback Cam Miller commits to Penn State football

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson already put the Big Ten on notice. Now, he wants to take the next step

What do Penn State football players think about NIL? ‘I’m getting ready for a football season’

Depth chart breakdown: Where Penn State football stands on special teams in 2021