Penn State football lands second commitment of the day with 4-star LB Abdul Carter

Penn State landed its second commitment of the day Saturday when four-star linebacker Abdul Carter announced his commitment to the Nittany lions on social media.

Carter’s commitment was the second of the day, following three-star DeMatha (Md.) safety Kevin Winston, and the seventh in six days.

Carter attends La Salle College High School in Montgomery County, and is rated as the 10th overall player in Pennsylvania, the 36th-ranked at his position and the 314th-ranked player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Carter, who stands at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, chose Penn State over offers from LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Big Ten schools Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers also offered the four-star recruit.

The Nittany Lions have also seen the de-commitment of four-star defensive end Tyrese Fearbry this week. Penn State is ranked as the No. 2 2022 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.