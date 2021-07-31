Penn State football adds its third commitment in six days with safety Kevin Winston

Penn State football added its third commitment — and third defensive back — this week. The Nittany Lions earned a commitment from 2022 three-star safety Kevin Winston Saturday.

Winston joins fellow safety Cristian Driver and cornerback Cam Miller, both of whom are four-star prospects, as players to commit this week. Driver committed Thursday while Miller committed Monday.

The latest commit plays for DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, and is the No. 45 safety and No. 13 player in Maryland in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

Winston is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, giving him plenty of size to play safety in college. He chose Penn State over Maryland and 17 other scholarship offers, including an offer from Notre Dame.

He’s the fourth safety to join the class, joining Driver, three-star Jordan Allen and junior college safety Tyrece Mills. Those four, along with Miller, make up the five defensive backs committed to Penn State head coach James Franklin in the class.

Penn State remains at the No. 2 recruiting class in the Big Ten and in the country, behind only Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are now up to 23 overall commitments in the class.