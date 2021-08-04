Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley making the most of extra reps at Ravens training camp

Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley dropped back and slung a pass to the right side of the field on Wednesday at preseason training camp. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman hauled it in for a first down.

Making those connections is even more important this preseason for the former Nittany Lions signal caller, as McSorley is one of two primary options as Lamar Jackson’s backup quarterback, along with Tyler Huntley. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is currently out with a positive COVID-19 test.

With a chance to solidify his role as Baltimore’s No. 2 option at the position, McSorley is reaping the benefits of the extra repetitions.

“It’s a weird situation how it all went down,” McSorley said. “Unfortunately, he [Jackson] tested positive, but he’s getting better and he’s doing everything he can to still be involved and ready. We’ve got to come in here and work every day.

“It’s an opportunity just to be able to get reps on the field to be able to get the timing with the receivers and working with guys that in the past two years I typically haven’t been working with. It’s a great opportunity for myself and Snoop [Huntley] to be able to be out there, work against a great defense and prepare ourselves for an opportunity whenever it comes.”

The former Penn State quarterback arguably had his best day of training camp on Wednesday, completing the majority of his passes. He was able to climb the pocket under pressure and scramble for a number of yards and make quick touch tosses to Bateman, wide receiver James Proche and tight end Mark Andrews throughout the day. Huntley, his main competition, threw three interceptions on the day, despite making deeper throws.

McSorley continued to soak in more knowledge from quarterbacks coach James Urban while going through drills. He progressed to the 7-on-7 drills, where he made a number of deep passes into the hands of wideout Deon Cain.

McSorley was selected by Baltimore with the 197th selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. With Jackson firmly in place as the starter, having won the MVP award that year, McSorley’s skill set as a runner with strong passing numbers at Penn State pegged him as the future backup to Jackson. With Robert Griffin III, Jackson’s primary backup last year, having been released at the beginning of the offseason, the spotlight is now on McSorley and Huntley.

After completing 3/10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in two games last season in relief duty for Griffin III and Jackson, who was out due to his first bout with COVID-19 in Week 12, McSorley is eager to step up again and make a difference if needed.

“For me, it’s just coming in and competing every single day, getting myself better and making the team better every single day, and then being ready for whatever opportunity I can get on the field,” McSorley said. “Whatever it is, if — when — it comes, just being ready. Whatever I can do to make our team successful to push our entire team to our goals is really what I want to do. We’ve got goals and expectations as a team. So, wherever I can fit in and help reach those, that’s my goal.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been complimentary of both McSorley and Huntley’s play in Jackson’s absence. However, he didn’t close the door on bringing in a veteran quarterback to compete for the backup job.

“So, we like those two guys — they fit our offense well,” Harbaugh said last week. “Are there veterans out there that might fit our offense well? There might be. There are guys. You can look at those guys, but there’s not a lot. There are a lot of quarterbacks out there, but do they fit us? To me, these guys fit us a lot better than most of the guys out there, and they’re good players. They’re very talented guys, and they’re very determined guys. Let’s give them a shot and see how they do. I think they’re going to do really well.”

With Jackson being out for at least 10 days, McSorley and Huntley have had some time to learn before being thrown into the proverbial fire. And as live reps are at a premium in the National Football League, the extra practice time has been invaluable for the quarterbacks, their coaches and teammates alike.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is in the process to installing new wrinkles to the offense, with staff additions of passing game specialist Keith Williams and wide receivers coach Tee Martin. While Jackson isn’t currently taking his usual repetitions at quarterback, McSorley and Huntley have gotten a chance to become familiar with the intricacies of play calls, getting familiar with their receivers and getting comfortable with taking up the starting mantle, should they be needed to.

“Everyone is working hard to get things set in place, and when he [Jackson] gets here, we’ll do a little bit of both,” Roman said. “The train has already left the station. So, he’s in his cabin car right now, but once he gets out of there, the train’s down the road. It’ll be a little bit of a game where we’re staying on schedule, but these are certain things we need to hit, especially with these two players [McSorley and Huntley], for example. We need to make sure we get these two guys on the same page.”