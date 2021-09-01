Penn State Football

‘The Lions’ Lair’: What to expect in Penn State football’s season opener in Wisconsin

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Co-hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State football’s upcoming season opener against the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers. They dive into what the game will look like when each side has the ball, then make their predictions for the game.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

Here are 5 questions that will dictate the 2021 season for Penn State football

What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about his team’s position battles, Wisconsin and more

What Wisconsin’s head coach, DC said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s season opener

Where will Penn State football finish in the 2021 Big Ten standings? Here are our picks

Penn State football roundtable: Who will be the defensive MVP in 2021? Here are our picks

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Take a look inside Penn State football’s Wednesday practice at Beaver Stadium

Who will step up to be Penn State football’s 3rd receiver in 2021? The options are plenty

‘Today is a special day.’ Big Ten joins alliance in college athletics with Pac-12, ACC

Penn State AD Sandy Barbour talks COVID-19 policies, Big Ten forfeiture plan and more

Here are five Penn State football underclassmen who can step up in the 2021 season

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service