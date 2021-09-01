‘The Lions’ Lair’: What to expect in Penn State football’s season opener in Wisconsin

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Co-hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State football’s upcoming season opener against the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers. They dive into what the game will look like when each side has the ball, then make their predictions for the game.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

