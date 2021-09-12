How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Ball State?

Penn State football made another jump in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 10 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 11 in last week’s poll.

They jumped up one spot after defeating Ball State 44-13 Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium in the team’s home opener. Ball State didn’t receive any votes after it had seven voting points in last week’s poll.

Penn State had 1,005 voting points this week, 70 more than No. 11 Florida and 24 fewer than No. 9 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will clash with No. 22 Auburn Saturday in the team’s annual White Out game. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on campus for the ranked matchup.

The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll. They’re joined by the aforementioned Buckeyes, No. 5 Iowa, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 25 Michigan.

The full rankings can be found below:

AP Top 25 Poll (Sept. 12)

1. Alabama, 1,572

2. Georgia, 1,514

3. Oklahoma, 1,402

4. Oregon, 1,355

5. Iowa, 1,263

6. Clemson, 1,246

7. Texas A&M, 1,206

8. Cincinnati, 1,149

9. Ohio State, 1,029

10. Penn State, 1,005

11. Florida, 935

12. Notre Dame, 926

13. UCLA, 804

14. Iowa State, 593

15. Virginia Tech, 591

16. Coastal Carolina, 562

17. Ole Miss, 550

18. Wisconsin, 499

19. Arizona State, 341

20. Arkansas, 277

21. North Carolina, 268

22. Auburn, 233

23. Brigham Young, 213

24. Miami, 177

25. Michigan, 163

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1