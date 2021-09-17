Penn State Football
How to watch No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 20 Auburn: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
No. 10 Penn State football will host its annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are trying to improve to 3-0 after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers and Ball State Cardinals to open the season.
You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 20 Auburn Tigers (2-0) at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 18 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN
Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis), Holly Rowe (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 84/202/965
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)
Game line: Penn State -4.5
Money line: Penn State -205/Auburn +164
Over/under: 53.5
CDT Predictions
Jon Sauber: Penn State 27-13
Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 27-20
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-21
Nate Cobler: Penn State 27-20
Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-20
