How to watch No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 20 Auburn: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 10 Penn State football will host its annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are trying to improve to 3-0 after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers and Ball State Cardinals to open the season.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 20 Auburn Tigers (2-0) at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 18 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN





Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis), Holly Rowe (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 84/202/965

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)





Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -4.5

Money line: Penn State -205/Auburn +164

Over/under: 53.5

CDT Predictions

Jon Sauber: Penn State 27-13

Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 27-20

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-21

Nate Cobler: Penn State 27-20

Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-20

