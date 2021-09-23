Penn State football picks up commitment from 3-star OT Andre Roye

Penn State football picked up its 25th commitment in its 2022 recruiting class Thursday night. The Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin added a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Andre Roye.

Roye is the fourth offensive tackle to commit in the class, joining four-star Drew Shelton, three-star Maleek McNeil and JuCo three-star JB Nelson.

The latest addition to the class plays for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He’s the No. 79 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 23 player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. Roye had 13 total scholarship offers listed on his 247Sports profile page and chose Penn State over Arizona State, Maryland and Rutgers, among other offers.

He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and should be able to stay at offensive tackle in college due to his size.

The addition of Roye to the class keeps it at No. 1 overall in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.