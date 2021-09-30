‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s matchup with Indiana and concerns over the running game

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s win over Villanova, including the team’s inability to run the ball with success against the FCS opponent. Then they jump into discussion about the team’s upcoming game against Indiana and how the Nittany Lions match up with Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about the running game, analytics and more

What Indiana head coach Tom Allen & his coordinators said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s matchup

How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Villanova?

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s 38-17 win over Villanova

Penn State football commit Mehki Flowers continuing to improve with Central Dauphin East

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

‘We just have to get better.’ Penn State football’s rushing attack sputters in win over Villanova