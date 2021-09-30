Penn State Football

‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s matchup with Indiana and concerns over the running game

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s win over Villanova, including the team’s inability to run the ball with success against the FCS opponent. Then they jump into discussion about the team’s upcoming game against Indiana and how the Nittany Lions match up with Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
