Cael Sanderson puts speculation to rest regarding 125-pound Penn State wrestler Brody Teske

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson put any speculation to rest surrounding true freshman Brody Teske, saying Tuesday the 125-pounder has no weight issues and could compete as soon as this weekend.

Teske was a bit of a mystery in the early part of this season, as he hasn’t yet competed in any open tournaments. Some rumors began to circulate regarding a potential knee injury or weight issues keeping him off the mat — but Sanderson didn’t mind clearing the air before Tuesday’s practice.

“He had a minor knee issue earlier in the year; it’s not something that’s bothering him now,” Sanderson said. “It was just an infection in his knee. Those are scary, and they can be serious, but that was a while ago.

“But, yeah, he might wrestle this weekend in an open — I believe that’s the plan right now, but it’s finals week and things can change a little bit as we progress. But he’s getting ready to go. His weight’s good. He’s made weight.”

Teske enrolled in Happy Valley earlier this semester after a 175-1 career record in his Iowa high school, Fort Dodge. He was named the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year and won four state titles. At the time of his commitment last October, he was also ranked by FloWrestling as the No. 34 overall high school prospect in the 2018 class.

He was widely believed to be a redshirt candidate at Penn State this season, especially with redshirt sophomore Devin Schnupp and true freshman Gavin Teasdale also competing at the same weight. (Teasdale, who left the team due to “health reasons,” could rejoin as early as this Saturday.)

But Sanderson said Tuesday that no final decision has yet been made regarding Teske’s status. It’s simply too early in the season.

“Redshirt’s on the table; everything’s on the table,” Sanderson said. “We don’t know what we’re doing at ‘25 yet. That’s something we’re going to decide as we move along here.”

Penn State will square off against Arizona State on Friday night at Rec Hall but won’t compete again until the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2. The Big Ten wrestling season won’t pick up until a full month from Tuesday.