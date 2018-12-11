Penn State wrestler Gavin Teasdale could rejoin team as early as Saturday, per Sanderson

When he announced on Twitter on Nov. 20 that he was leaving Penn State for the fall semester for health reasons, freshman Gavin Teasdale left open the possibility that he’d return to the wrestling program in January.

On Tuesday, coach Cael Sanderson said the four-time Pennsylvania state champ out of Jefferson-Morgan High School could rejoin the team even earlier than that — possibly Saturday.

“Yeah, he could wrestle” Sanderson said, his voice rising when asked if Teasdale could compete at the Jan. 1-2 Southern Scuffle. “I think he could get back on our team maybe Saturday, once finals are over and it’s a new semester.”

Teasdale was seen rolling around with Brady Berge during Nittany Lion Wrestling Club practice on Tuesday afternoon in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.

Because Teasdale withdrew from school, Sanderson said there is a possibility he could get a waiver for that semester and still have a full redshirt available. He said they are working on getting that waiver.

However, even if Teasdale is back on Penn State’s roster by the start of the new semester, Sanderson said they’re still taking things slow in regard to making decisions about redshirts for Teasdale and true freshman Brody Teske.

“Gavin Teasdale‘s still planning and preparing to compete at 125, also (Devin) Schnupp’s getting better, coming off two wins,” Sanderson said. “We have options there, and we’ll try to make right decision, but it’s not that pressing right now and there’s no need to rush into anything when we’re not yet sure what the best long-term solution is.”