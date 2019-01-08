When will Gavin Teasdale start for Penn State wrestling? Here’s what coach Cael Sanderson said

A day before the Southern Scuffle was set to start in Chattanooga, Tenn., news broke from FloWrestling.org that freshman Gavin Teasdale was entered into the tournament to wrestle attached for the Nittany Lions.

Shortly after that news broke, Teasdale — who had announced on Nov. 20 that he was taking a brief leave of absence from school for health reasons — was added back to Penn State’s official roster on gopsusports.com.

However, Teasdale scratched before the tournament began and still has yet to compete in a blue and white singlet. As to when that time might come, head coach Cael Sanderson was noncommittal at media availability Tuesday.

“There’s open tournaments pretty much every weekend moving forward, and we’re going to have dual meets every weekend as we start the Big Ten schedule,” Sanderson said. “So possibly soon, but possibly not at all. I know that’s not the answer you want to hear.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Sanderson also stopped short of confirming whether the coaching staff was planning to pull Teasdale’s redshirt for the Scuffle.

“You can travel redshirts to the Scuffle and you can even weigh them in, as long as they don’t step foot on the mat,” he said. “So we were just playing around with that idea. There was a chance (he would compete attached), but more than anything it was just having him with us and getting him acclimated to being back on the team and around the guys.”

It is unclear why the Nittany Lions would enter Teasdale in a tournament if they didn’t expect him to wrestle. Whether the scratch was due to not making weight, not yet being ready, or something else, Sanderson did not elaborate Tuesday.

If Sanderson and Co. do want to pull Teasdale’s redshirt, the next opportunity would be this weekend, when Penn State takes on Northwestern — and No. 1-ranked 125-pounder Sebastian Rivera — on the road on Friday, and No. 10 Wisconsin back at Rec Hall on Sunday.