Penn State wrestler Shakur Rasheed seeking 6th year, will ‘probably not’ compete this weekend

Penn State All-American wrestler Shakur Rasheed is seeking a sixth year of eligibility and will “probably not” compete this weekend due to a minor injury, according to head coach Cael Sanderson.

Rasheed was long rumored to be a candidate for a sixth year, as he redshirted as a rookie in 2014-2015 after shoulder surgery and then missed most of the 2016-2017 season with another injury. But Sanderson’s comments Tuesday acted as the first official confirmation of the potential move.

Sanderson was initially asked whether heavyweight Anthony Cassar was yet granted his sixth year, but the head coach didn’t have any updates. “But he’s pretty solid, I would say, in that regard,” Sanderson added.

Then the head coach was asked if anyone else was seeking an additional year of eligibility.

“I think Shak’s going to apply, and that’s in the process, too. Yeah,” Sanderson responded. “(Nick) Nevills, I don’t know if he has that option right now.”

Rasheed has been a fan favorite the last two seasons and has pin-balled from one weight class to another. He started out at 165 pounds, then 174, and then 197 last season, when he made a name for himself at the Southern Scuffle and zoomed from third on the depth chart to first.

He ended up seventh at NCAAs. So far this season, at 184 pounds, he is 14-0 with 12 bouts earning bonus points.

Rasheed did not compete against Nebraska on Sunday due to an unspecified injury. But Sanderson said Tuesday it’s not considered serious.

“Day to day,” Sanderson said about his status. “Will he wrestle this weekend? I would say probably not, just because we want to give him as much time as we can, just to get him ready to go for March, which is obviously most important.”

In his place this weekend, the starting spot at 184 pounds will likely fall to redshirt freshman Austin Hoopes and/or junior Francisco Bisono. Sanderson intimated he’ll likely split the matches, with one competing against Purdue and the other taking on Indiana.

Redshirt freshman Mason Manville, who bumped up two weight classes to fill in for Rasheed against Nebraska on Sunday, plans to compete in a Greco-Roman tournament this weekend, per Sanderson.

The Purdue bout starts 7 p.m. Friday and the Indiana contest begins 1 p.m. Sunday.