Penn State wrestler Gavin Teasdale set to transfer, coach Cael Sanderson confirms

Freshman wrestler Gavin Teasdale intends to transfer from Penn State, head coach Cael Sanderson confirmed on Tuesday. `
“He’s being remove form the roster probably right now,” Sanderson told reporters. “So don’t expect to see Gavin.”
Sanderson didn’t give a reason for the four-time Pennsylvania state champ’s decision, but said he wishes him the best.
Teasdale, a Jefferson-Morgan High School product, initially enrolled at Penn State during the summer semester, along with fellow four-time state champs Brody Teske, of Iowa, and Roman Bravo-Young, of Arizona. Teasdale was expected to wrestle at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions.
In November, Teasdale announced he was leaving school for health reasons, and would return in January. He was added back to the roster and registered for the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2 and traveled with the team to Chattanooga, Tenn., but ended up not wrestling. He was also registered in, but didn’t wrestle, the “Shorty” Hitchcock Memorial Classic on Jan. 12.
Sanderson never confirmed why Teasdale didn’t wrestle in either tournament.
Teasdale’s decision to transfer was made within the “past couple days,” Sanderson said, and the program is working with him through the transfer process.
“We care about Gavin and wish him all the best,” Sanderson said. “We’re going to help him land somewhere, whatever we can do for him.”
Without Teasdale on the roster, it’s likely sophomore Devin Schnupp (5-9) will continue to see time for the Nittany Lions at 125 pounds. Teske still has his redshirt, though Sanderson said there is a chance he could start this year. The Fort Dodge product has seen limited action so far this season, going 2-1 unattached at the Southern Scuffle before taking a medical forfeit.
Penn State also has a commitment from FloWrestling’s No. 1-ranked 126-pounder Robert Howard, of Bergen Catholic, who is slated to join the Nittany Lions in 2020. Howard is projected to wrestle at 133 pounds in college.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.
