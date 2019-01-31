Penn State wrestling fans cautioned to ‘arrive early’ for Friday’s BJC dual vs Michigan

Wrestling fans, plan to leave home early if you want to be sure to catch all 10 bouts in Friday’s highly anticipated battle between No. 1 Penn State and No. 4 Michigan.
Penn State Transportation Services issued a parking and traffic advisory Thursday ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 7 p.m. Friday dual at the Bryce Jordan Center. With many Penn State faculty, staff and students leaving campus about the same time the nearly 16,000 wrestling attendees will be arriving, heavy traffic is expected from 5-7 p.m. on roads leading to and from the BJC.
“Fans are strongly recommended to arrive early for the event,” the release said.
When Penn State last wrestled at the BJC on a Friday, in 2016, traffic was backed up for miles on Park Avenue and University Drive, with even coach Cael Sanderson struggling to make it to the match on time.
The event parking areas at Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North open at 5 p.m., and the gates at 5:30 p.m. Additional event parking will be available at the East (near the Creamery) and Eisenhower parking decks.
Due to the frigid temperatures, Penn State will provide shuttles for those who park in the campus decks. The pre-event shuttle will board between the East Deck and the Food Science Building, and the post-event shuttle near Gate A at the BJC.
Parking at all locations is $5, cash only, and no fee for those with a valid wrestling parking voucher or a Penn State parking permit.
Real-time updates on event parking and traffic can be followed using the Twitter hashtag #psuparking.
