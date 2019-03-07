How to watch and follow Penn State wrestling at the 2019 Big Ten tournament

Before they go to Pittsburgh in two weeks to vie for their fourth consecutive national title, Penn State’s wrestlers will first compete for an accolade that’s eluded them for the past two years — the Big Ten championship team title.
With four grapplers earning the top preliminary seed in their respective weight classes — Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal — the Nittany Lions are looking to be in a good position to take that tile back from Ohio State.
With seniors Nolf and Nickal looking to end their historic Penn State careers strong, the possibility of highly anticipated matchups like Joseph vs. Iowa’s Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and the opportunity for Penn State’s younger wrestlers to prove themselves against top competition, this weekend’s Big Ten wrestling tournament is can’t-miss-action for Nittany Lions fans.
For all those unable to make it to Williams Arena in Minneapolis, here’s how to watch, listen and follow along:
Big Ten Wrestling Championships
When (all times EST): Session 1 (preliminaries, quarterfinals): 9 a.m. Saturday; Session 2 (semifinals, consolations): 7 p.m. Saturday; Session 3 (consolation semifinals, seventh-place matches): 1 p.m. Sunday; Session 4 (first-, third- and fifth-place matches): 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Williams Arena; Minneapolis, Minn.
How to watch/listen
TV: The finals will air live on Big Ten Network (Channel 55 or 855 in HD for State College-area Comcast subscribers). On air talent: Tim Johnson, Jim Gibbons and Shane Sparks.
Online: Sessions 1-3 and the third- and fifth-place matches will be streamed live on BTN Plus and FloWrestling.org (paid subscription required; BTN monthly School Pass for $9.95 will give access to all Big Ten tournament coverage). The finals can also be viewed on BTN2GO and the FOX Sports App.
Radio: WRSC-AM 1390 or GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)
Live updates
Live scoring: TrackWrestling, FloArena
Content: CentreDaily.com
Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST
