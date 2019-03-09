Here’s who Penn State wrestling’s 8 Big Ten semifinalists will face and how to watch tonight’s action

Penn State is in a commanding lead in the team race after the first session on the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday, leading second-place Minnesota by 23 points.

After the first session, eight Nittany Lions punched their tickets to the semifinals, and seven earned automatic bids to the NCAA tournament in two weeks. With five Big Ten allocations at 197 pounds, senior Bo Nickal needs one more win to qualify.

True freshman Roman Bravo-Young, having lost in the quarterfinals to Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher, will have to win his consolation match against Wisconsin’s Jens Lantz on Saturday night in Session II to qualify at 133 pounds.

Sophomore Devin Schnupp went 0-2 in the first session, but is still alive in the ninth-place bracket for a chance to qualify for NCAAs.

Session 2 (semifinals, consolations), will start at 7 EST tonight and will be streamed live on BTN Plus and FloWrestling.org (paid subscription required). Play-by-play by Jeff Byers will air on WRSC-AM 1390 or GoPSUsports’ LionVision.





Here are Saturday night’s semifinals bouts:

125 pounds

No. 1 Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) vs. No. 4 Rayvon Foley (Michigan State)

No. 3 Sean Russell (Minnesota) vs. No. 2 Spencer Lee (Iowa)

133 pounds

No. 1 Stevan Micic (Michigan) vs. No. 5 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State)

No. 3 Nick Suriano (Rutgers) vs. No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

141 pounds

No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska) vs. No. 5 Kanen Storr (Michigan)

No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Joey McKenna (Ohio State)

149 pounds

No. 1 Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) vs. No. 4 Tommy Thorn (Minnesota)

No. 6 Brady Berge (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Micah Jordan (Ohio State)

157 pounds

No. 1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) vs. No. 4 Alec Pantaleo (Michigan)

No. 6 Steve Bleise (Minnesota) vs. No. 2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska)

165 pounds

No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Logan Massa (Michigan)

No. 3 Evan Wick (Wisconsin) vs. No. 2 Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

174 pounds

No. 1 Mark Hall (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Devin Skatzka (Minnesota)

No. 3 Dylan Lydy (Purdue) vs. No. 2 Myles Amine (Michigan)

184 pounds

No. 1 Myles Martin (Ohio State) vs. No. 4 Emery Parker (Illinois)

No. 3 Tyler Venz (Nebraska) vs. No. 2 Shakur Rasheed (Penn State)

197 pounds

No. 1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Eric Schultz (Nebraska)

No. 3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Kollin Moore (Ohio State)

285 pounds

No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. No. 4 Trent Hilger (Wisconsin)

No. 6 Conan Jennings (Northwestern) vs. No. 2 Anthony Cassar (Penn State)