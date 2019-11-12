Here’s what happened in the 2nd week of college wrestling and how Penn State fits in

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish weekly updates based on NWCA coaches team and InterMat individual rankings to give readers a glimpse into how Penn State wrestling fits into the bigger picture.

After kicking off its 2019-20 season with a 45-0 shutout of Navy on Sunday, the reigning champion Nittany Lion wrestling team maintained a strong hold on the No. 1 spot in the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s weekly Division I coaches poll, released Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions received 13 of 14 No. 1 votes, with the other going to No. 2 Iowa. That’s one more top-rank vote than last week, where No. 3 Ohio State also got a vote. The Buckeyes are followed by Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona State, North Carolina State and Lehigh, to round out the top 10.

Penn State will face No. 8 Arizona State and No. 10 Lehigh, both on the road, on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, respectively. The Nittany Lions are riding a win streak of 60 straight duals, and are looking to catch Iowa’s modern-era record of 69 this season. The Hawkeyes open their season on Sunday against Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Campbell University, under the direction of former Lock Haven and Penn State wrestler Cary Kolat, entered the DI rankings for the first time in school history, tied at No. 25 with Purdue. The Camels rebounded from a loss to No. 15 Pittsburgh to beat Ohio University 24-16 on the road.

In all, nine Big Ten teams are ranked, with Rutgers also receiving votes.

Not much changed this week for individual Nittany Lion wrestlers in the InterMat rankings. Brady Berge and Shakur Rasheed, neither of whom wrestled last week as they continue to recover from past injuries, each moved up a spot. Berge is now the No. 5 wrestler at 157 pounds, and Rasheed No. 2 at 184.

At 184, the previous No. 2, Cornell’s Ben Darmstadt, lost by decision to Binghamton’s then-No. 11 Lou DePrez at the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open. Darmstadt fell to No. 5 and DePrez moved up to No. 4 in InterMat’s poll. That pushed Rasheed, who has yet to wrestle this season, up to No. 2. Nebraska’s Taylor Venz pushed Arizona State’s reigning 174-pound NCAA champ Zahid Valencia at the Journeyman Classic, narrowly losing 8-7. Venz moved up a spot to No. 3, while Zalencia held onto the top spot at 184.

Penn State still has three top-ranked wrestlers in Vincenzo Joseph at 165, Mark Hall at 174 and Anthony Cassar at heavyweight. Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 3 at 133 pounds, Nick Lee No. 3 at 141 and Kyle Conel No. 3 at 197. The Nittany Lions are unranked at 125 and 149 pounds, two weight classes that coach Cael Sanderson said have been the most contested in the wrestling room.

Penn State is on the road this weekend at Army West Point’s Black Knight Invitational.

NWCA Division I Coaches Poll

(Nov. 12, 2019)

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Penn State (13) (1-0) 349 Big Ten 1 2 Iowa (1) (0-0) 337 Big Ten 2 3 Ohio State (1-0) 318 Big Ten 3 4 Oklahoma State (0-0) 309 Big 12 4 5 Nebraska (2-0) 289 Big Ten 5 6 Minnesota (1-0) 270 Big Ten 7 7 Wisconsin (5-0) 265 Big Ten 6 8 Arizona State (2-0) 252 Pac-12 8 9 NC State (0-0) 241 ACC 9 10 Lehigh (0-0) 225 EIWA 10 11 Virginia Tech (2-0) 200 ACC 11 12 Iowa State (0-0) 203 Big 12 12 13 Missouri (0-1) 173 MAC 13 14 Northern Iowa (0-0) 166 Big 12 14 15 Pittsburgh (1-0) 159 ACC 15 16 Princeton (0-0) 134 EIWA 16 17 North Carolina (1-0) 127 ACC 17 18 Cornell (0-0) 116 EIWA 18 19 Michigan (0-1) 81 Big Ten 19 20 Oklahoma (0-0) 78 Big 12 20 21 Northwestern (0-1) 73 Big Ten 21 22 Lock Haven (0-0) 48 MAC 22 23 Virginia (3-1) 42 ACC 23 24 Army West Point (3-1) 22 EIWA NR 25 (tie) Campbell (1-1) 16 SoCon NR 25 (tie) Purdue (2-1) 16 Big Ten NR

Others Receiving Votes: Old Dominion 14, Wyoming 13, Rutgers 11, Stanford 2, Utah Valley 1.

Dropped Out: No. 24 Wyoming, No. 25 Old Dominion.