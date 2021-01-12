How Penn State wrestling looks to stay focused heading into a season unlike any other

After the abrupt end to last season and months of uncertainty, the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team will finally begin its 2020-21 campaign against Rutgers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For a while, the Nittany Lions didn’t know if they’d even have a season. The collegiate wrestling season typically begins in November, but this year — amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic — the Big Ten didn’t unveil its conference-only schedule until New Year’s Eve.

Head coach Cael Sanderson worked to keep his team engaged in the meantime.

“We were trying to do whatever we could just to keep the kids excited, just because there was just so much uncertainty and a lot of questions,” Sanderson said Tuesday during Penn State’s media day. “I think, for the most part, they were assuming there wasn’t going to be a season. ... So, we were working as hard as we could just to create some events in other ways just to keep them busy and having something to look forward to and tasks and goals, just so they can stay motivated.”

Aside from the late start and shortened season — which features only nine regular-season matches, compared to 15 last season — this campaign will look different for Penn State in a handful of other ways, too.

Still, Sanderson hopes his group can stay focused and continue with business as usual as it attempts to win a 10th NCAA team championship, as well as some more individual titles.

“I think last year was tough for everybody in a lot of different ways — you know, sports and wrestling obviously is no exception,” Sanderson said. “... Everyone’s in the same boat, so it doesn’t really do us much good to talk about what we could’ve done or should have done or anything. It’s just about moving forward and looking ahead here and being the best we can be this year and making the most of this opportunity that we have ahead of us.”

FREE YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Since the NCAA ruled that winter sport athletes who compete during the 2020-21 season in Division I will receive an additional year of eligibility, wrestlers can compete without fear of burning a redshirt.

Sanderson is excited that this allows every team, including his own, to be at full strength.

“Everybody’s best team, for the most part, I would assume is wrestling this year,” Sanderson said. “In the sport of wrestling, where you have 9.9 scholarships and you take redshirts out and injuries or whatever else as a part of that, you don’t always have your best teams. That’s just the nature of the sport.”

This ruling by the NCAA also increases competition within a team.

For instance, Penn State’s younger wrestlers — who may have redshirted in a normal year — now will compete with the Nittany Lions’ veterans for a spot in the starting lineup.

“I do think you’re going to see a replacement of kids that normally would be redshirting, but now they’re challenging for a spot, because there’s no reason why they wouldn’t,” Sanderson said. “So, it’s all hands on deck. You’re wrestling your best team. And so I think everybody’s basically in the same category, as far as if you’re the best guy and you have the best chance to score points within the team, you’re wrestling.”

TRAVEL CHANGES

Another impact on the season from COVID-19 is the changes in travel plans for teams.

Typically the Big Ten only allows 13 wrestlers to travel for single dual meets. This year, though, the conference is allowing teams to bring 16 wrestlers to single dual meets and 20 to tri- or quad-meets. This allows more wrestlers the opportunity to compete in extra matches outside of the typical 10 bouts.

“We’re very thankful for some of our administrators for approving that, because obviously that adds to the cost of travel in a very tight year financially,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson added that he isn’t aware of the restrictions placed on the team’s lodging situation for road matches or rules that dictate who else besides the wrestlers themselves can travel.

“I don’t know some of the details as far as the hotel setup and this and that, but I would think everything’s going to be very strict,” Sanderson said. “Our travel party outside of those wrestlers is going to be very strict and something that we’re going to need to figure out here real quick. But that’s not something that I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about, to be honest with you.”

NO FANS

And of course, just like with other Big Ten sports throughout the 2020-21 season, there will be no fans in attendance for Penn State wrestling this year.

Usually, the Nittany Lions enjoy a raucous home atmosphere with nearly 7,000 fans packed into Rec Hall every meet. But this season, they’ll have to bring their own energy with the stands empty.

“It’s gonna be a little different, but the same things are on the line and we’re trying to reach some goals and be the best team we can possibly be here — fans or no fans,” Sanderson said.

Even without spectators watching live, Sanderson said “wrestling is wrestling.” He expects his group to be energized and ready to compete regardless.

He added that the wrestlers know that people are always watching, even if it may not be in person this season.

“This age group and these kids, they know that people are watching,” Sanderson said. “Even if they’re watching online, they’re used to that stuff. So, whether they’re in the arena or not, there’s going to be a lot of people watching and following the sport this year.”