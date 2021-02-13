Here’s how to watch and follow No. 3 Penn State wrestling vs. No. 2 Michigan on Sunday

The No. 3 Penn State wrestling team was supposed to wrestle No. 1 Iowa on Friday. But the meet was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Hawkeyes’ program.

That doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions will have the weekend off, however, as they’re now set to face No. 2 Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines come into the dual after earning an 18-16 come-from-behind victory over No. 12 Ohio State on Friday.

There are plenty of ways to catch Penn State and Michigan in action on Sunday.

No. 3 Penn State (3-0) vs. No. 2 Michigan (4-0)

When: 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: Big Ten Network (55)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, BTN+ (paid subscription)

Twitter: @byncobler and @pennstatewrest

Nittany Lions vs. Wolverines 125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (0-0) vs. No. 8 Dylan Ragusin (3-0) OR Kurt McHenry (0-2) 133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (3-0) vs. Jack Medley (4-1) 141: No. 2 Nick Lee (3-0) OR Beau Bartlett (4-0) vs. No. 20 Drew Mattin (2-2) 149: No. 19 Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Bartlett (4-0) OR Terrell Barraclough (2-1) OR Luke Gardner (3-0) OR Bo Pipher (1-1) vs. No. 6 Kanen Storr (3-1) OR Cole Mattin (2-1) 157: No. 9 Brady Berge (3-0) OR Pipher (1-1) vs. No. 8 Will Lewan (4-0) OR Nick Lombard (2-0) 165: No. 6 Joe Lee (3-0) OR Mason Manville (0-0) vs. No. 16 Cameron Amine (3-1) 174: No. 8 Carter Starocci (3-1) OR Manville (0-0) OR Creighton Edsell (4-0) vs. No. 2 Logan Massa (4-0) 184: No. 3 Aaron Brooks (3-0) vs. Jaden Bullock (2-1) OR Joseph Walker (0-2) OR Jelani Embree (0-1) 197: No. 14 Michael Beard (1-0) vs. No. 1 (184) Myles Amine (1-0) OR Andrew Davison (1-3) OR Jelani Embree (0-1) 285: No. 7 Seth Nevills (3-0) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (4-0)

