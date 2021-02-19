Penn State Wrestling
Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. No. 12 Ohio State on Friday
The No. 2 Penn State wrestling program will take on another top-25 opponent Friday night on the road. The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus for a dual with the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The dual is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.
Ohio State enters the matchup with a 5-3 record after losing 18-6 to Michigan last Friday.
Here’s how to keep track of Friday night’s action between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes.
No. 2 Penn State (4-0) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (5-3)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Covelli Center, Columbus, Ohio
Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)
TV: Big Ten Network (55)
Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo
Twitter: @pennstatewrest
|Nittany Lions
|vs.
|Buckeyes
|125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (1-0)
|vs.
No. 10 Malik Heinselman (6-1)
|133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (4-0)
|vs.
Jordan Decatur (6-3)
|141: No. 2 Nick Lee (4-0) OR Beau Bartlett (5-0)
|vs.
Dylan D’Emilio (4-3) OR Anthony Echemendia (4-1)
|149: No. 20 Terrell Barraclough (2-2) OR Bartlett (5-0) OR Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Luke Gardner (3-1) OR Bo Pipher (1-1)
|vs.
No. 2 Sammy Sasso (8-0)
|157: No. 8 Brady Berge (4-0) OR Pipher (1-1)
|vs.
Elijah Cleary (4-5)
|165: No. 14 Joe Lee (3-1)
|vs.
No. 10 Ethan Smith (7-1)
|174: No. 5 Carter Starocci (4-1) OR Creighton Edsell (5-0)
|vs.
No. 3 Kaleb Romero (5-1) OR Fritz Schierl (1-4)
|184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (4-0)
|vs.
No. 20 Rocky Jordan (4-4)
|197: No. 16 Michael Beard (1-1)
|vs.
Gavin Hoffman (4-4) OR Chase Singletary (4-1)
|285: No. 8 Seth Nevills (3-1)
|vs.
No. 16 Tate Orndorff (4-4)
