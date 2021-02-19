Penn State Wrestling

Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. No. 12 Ohio State on Friday

Penn State junior Roman Bravo-Young earned a 9-2 decision at 133 pounds over Michigan freshman Dylan Ragusin, who bumped up from 125 pounds, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Penn State junior Roman Bravo-Young earned a 9-2 decision at 133 pounds over Michigan freshman Dylan Ragusin, who bumped up from 125 pounds, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Sam Janicki, Michigan Athletics PHoto provided

The No. 2 Penn State wrestling program will take on another top-25 opponent Friday night on the road. The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus for a dual with the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The dual is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.

Ohio State enters the matchup with a 5-3 record after losing 18-6 to Michigan last Friday.

Here’s how to keep track of Friday night’s action between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes.

No. 2 Penn State (4-0) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (5-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Covelli Center, Columbus, Ohio

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: Big Ten Network (55)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo

Twitter: @pennstatewrest

Nittany Lionsvs.Buckeyes
125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (1-0)vs.

No. 10 Malik Heinselman (6-1)

133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (4-0)vs.

Jordan Decatur (6-3)

141: No. 2 Nick Lee (4-0) OR Beau Bartlett (5-0)vs.

Dylan D’Emilio (4-3) OR Anthony Echemendia (4-1)

149: No. 20 Terrell Barraclough (2-2) OR Bartlett (5-0) OR Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Luke Gardner (3-1) OR Bo Pipher (1-1)

vs.

No. 2 Sammy Sasso (8-0)

157: No. 8 Brady Berge (4-0) OR Pipher (1-1)vs.

Elijah Cleary (4-5)

165: No. 14 Joe Lee (3-1)vs.

No. 10 Ethan Smith (7-1)

174: No. 5 Carter Starocci (4-1) OR Creighton Edsell (5-0)vs.

No. 3 Kaleb Romero (5-1) OR Fritz Schierl (1-4)

184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (4-0)vs.

No. 20 Rocky Jordan (4-4)

197: No. 16 Michael Beard (1-1)vs.

Gavin Hoffman (4-4) OR Chase Singletary (4-1)

285: No. 8 Seth Nevills (3-1)vs.

No. 16 Tate Orndorff (4-4)

STORIES WORTH READING

Here’s a bout-by-bout breakdown of No. 2 Penn State wrestling’s dual vs. No. 12 Ohio State

Penn State wrestling is looking to hit its stride with 3 weeks to go until postseason

Penn State wrestling moves up to No. 2 in latest NWCA coaches poll after win over Michigan

Robbie Howard’s debut, Carter Starocci’s upset highlight No. 3 Penn State wrestling’s win over No. 2 Michigan

Why losing his varsity debut could be a ‘blessing’ for Penn State wrestling’s Carter Starocci

Penn State wrestling All-American Nick Lee says he will ‘probably’ return next season

Penn State wrestling ‘ready to go,’ looking to fill schedule gaps after Iowa postponement

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service