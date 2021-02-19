Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. No. 12 Ohio State on Friday

Penn State junior Roman Bravo-Young earned a 9-2 decision at 133 pounds over Michigan freshman Dylan Ragusin, who bumped up from 125 pounds, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. PHoto provided

The No. 2 Penn State wrestling program will take on another top-25 opponent Friday night on the road. The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus for a dual with the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The dual is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.

Ohio State enters the matchup with a 5-3 record after losing 18-6 to Michigan last Friday.

Here’s how to keep track of Friday night’s action between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes.

No. 2 Penn State (4-0) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (5-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Covelli Center, Columbus, Ohio

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: Big Ten Network (55)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo

Twitter: @pennstatewrest

Nittany Lions vs. Buckeyes 125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (1-0) vs. No. 10 Malik Heinselman (6-1) 133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (4-0) vs. Jordan Decatur (6-3) 141: No. 2 Nick Lee (4-0) OR Beau Bartlett (5-0) vs. Dylan D’Emilio (4-3) OR Anthony Echemendia (4-1) 149: No. 20 Terrell Barraclough (2-2) OR Bartlett (5-0) OR Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Luke Gardner (3-1) OR Bo Pipher (1-1)



vs. No. 2 Sammy Sasso (8-0) 157: No. 8 Brady Berge (4-0) OR Pipher (1-1) vs. Elijah Cleary (4-5) 165: No. 14 Joe Lee (3-1) vs. No. 10 Ethan Smith (7-1) 174: No. 5 Carter Starocci (4-1) OR Creighton Edsell (5-0) vs. No. 3 Kaleb Romero (5-1) OR Fritz Schierl (1-4) 184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (4-0) vs. No. 20 Rocky Jordan (4-4) 197: No. 16 Michael Beard (1-1) vs. Gavin Hoffman (4-4) OR Chase Singletary (4-1) 285: No. 8 Seth Nevills (3-1) vs. No. 16 Tate Orndorff (4-4)

