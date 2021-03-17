How to watch Penn State wrestling, others at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson yells to wrestler Greg Kerkvliet in his 285 lb third place bout at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa, on Sunday, March 7, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships are set to begin Thursday with nine Nittany Lions ready to compete. Several Nittany Lions will be fighting for All-American status, while a few will be vying for their first national title.

The entire tournament will air on ESPN+ with the TV broadcast airing across the ESPN networks between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Four Nittany Lions are seeded in the top three of their weight class, with Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) as the lone No. 1 seed. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Nick Lee (141 pounds) are both No. 2 seeds while Carter Starocci (174 pounds) is a No. 3 seed.

The five other wrestlers will need to outperform their seeds to reach All-American status.

Three wrestlers are in the top 15 at their class with Michael Beard (197 pounds) as a No. 15 , Brady Berge (157 pounds) as a No. 12 seed and Greg Kerkvliet (Heavyweight) as the No. 9 seed.

The other two wrestlers — Robert Howard and Joe Lee — are the No. 23 seeds at 125 pounds and 165 pounds, respectively.

The Nittany Lions will be defending their National Championship from 2019 after last year’s championships were canceled.

NCAA Championships

When: Session 1A (125-157 pounds first round), 11 a.m., Thursday; Session 1B (165-285 pounds first round), 2 p.m., Thursday; Session 2A (125-157 pounds second round, consolations), 6 p.m., Thursday; Session 2B (165-285 pounds second round, consolations), 9 p.m., Thursday; Session 3A (125-157 pounds quarterfinals, consolations), 11 a.m., Friday; Session 3B (165-285 pounds quarterfinals, consolations), 3 p.m., Friday; Session 5 (semifinals, consolations), 8 p.m., Friday; Session 6A (medal rounds), 11 a.m., Saturday; Session 6B (finals), 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: ESPN (17), ESPN2 (18), ESPNU (272)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, ESPN+

Twitter: @byncobler, @pennstatewrest

Nittany Lions 125: No. 23 seed Robert Howard (5-4) 133: No. 2 seed Roman Bravo-Young (9-0)



141: No. 2 seed Nick Lee (8-1)



157: No. 12 seed Brady Berge (8-2)



165: No. 23 seed Joe Lee (6-5)



174: No. 3 seed Carter Starocci (9-2)



184: No. 1 seed Aaron Brooks (9-0)



197: No. 15 seed Michael Beard (6-4)



285: No. 9 seed Greg Kerkvliet (6-2)



