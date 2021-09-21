Here’s what to know about Penn State wrestling’s full 2021-22 schedule

After a shortened and Big Ten-only dual meet season last year, Penn State wrestling is set to resume a full schedule —including non-conference duals, dual meet tournaments and a return to the Bryce Jordan Center — for its 2021-22 campaign.

The Nittany Lions’ 2021-22 schedule, which was released Tuesday, features seven home duals, highlighted by Ohio State at the BJC on Feb. 4, and two new events in the Journeyman Duals and the 2021 Collegiate Wrestling Duals tournament.

Penn State, which finished last season with four individual national champs and a second-place finish at the NCAA Championships, will begin its 2021-22 campaign by facing Oregon State and Sacred Heart at the Journeyman Duals in York. The Nittany Lions will return to Rec Hall for their home opener on Nov. 18 to face Army.

The Nittany Lions will fulfill the second half of their home-and-home dual series with Penn, which began in 2019, on Dec. 3, and return home two days later to host Lehigh for the teams’ 109th meeting. They’ll end 2021 with a trip to Niceville, Florida, by taking part in the 2021 Collegiate Wrestling Duals, a multi-team dual meet tournament, from Dec. 20-21.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad will open its Big Ten schedule with Indiana on Jan. 9, followed by Rutgers the next weekend on Jan. 16. Penn State will then take off for a difficult road stretch, with dual meets at Michigan on Jan. 21, Michigan State on Jan. 23 and Iowa on Jan. 28, before finishing up the conference dual season at home against Ohio State at the BJC on Feb. 4 and Nebraska on either Feb. 6 or 11.

The Nittany Lions will close out the dual meet season on Feb. 20 by hosting Rider at Rec Hall.

The 2022 Big Ten Championships will be held March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships will take place in Detroit, Michigan, from March 17-19.

Penn State wrestling 2021-22 Big Ten schedule

Nov. 13: @ Journeyman Duals in York

Nov. 18: vs. Army

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dec. 3: @ Penn

Dec. 5: vs. Lehigh

Dec. 20-21: @ Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Florida

Jan. 7: at Maryland

Jan. 9: vs. Indiana

Jan. 16: vs. Rutgers

Jan. 21: @ Michigan

Jan. 23: @ Michigan State

Jan. 28: @ Iowa

Feb. 4: vs. Ohio State (BJC)

Feb. 6 or 11: vs. Nebraska

Feb. 20: vs. Rider

March 4-5: at Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska

March 17-19: at NCAA Championships in Detroit, Michigan

Schedule is subject to change