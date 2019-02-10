HS Sports Week in Review: State College boys’ swimming wins 4th straight league title

Here’s everything you missed last week in high school sports around Centre County, including several broken records:
Boys’ swimming and diving
State College wins 4th straight league title
The State College boys’ swimming and diving team won the Mid Penn Championships for the fourth straight year Saturday — thanks in part to a pair of school records by Matt Brownstead and the team.
Brownstead set the tone with a meet and school record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.43 seconds. (He also won the 50 freestyle in 20.26.) But that wasn’t the only record he was a part of. He also teamed up with Noah Witt, Foster Heasley and Joseph Mao to win the 200-yard medley relay, setting a school record in the process with a time of 1:33.58.
Witt finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (51.04), and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (52.63). Anders Sonsteby came in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.23). And Heasley and Payton Nicastro each placed in the top eight in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
Andy Ladrido won the Class 3A 1-meter diving competition Wednesday, and Marcus Wheeler came in third.
Girls’ swimming and diving
Lady Little Lions finish 2nd
State College finished second behind Hershey in the Mid Penn Championships on Saturday with an overall score of 370.
In the swim portion of the meet Friday and Saturday, Colleen Adams won the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.31) and was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.69). Grace Dangelo finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.52) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (58.60).
Abbey Whipple dropped time in the 50-yard (24.50) and 100-yard (53.31) freestyle races, placing third in both. Brianna Cottingham and Maddy Koehle finished in the top eight in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
Morgan Fusco came in third in the Class 3A 1-meter diving competition Wednesday.
Girls’ basketball
P-O caps off 4-game week with win
Philipsburg-Osceola capped a four-game week with a 53-45 win over Bald Eagle Area on Saturday that improved its record to 10-11 on the season.
The Lady Mounties finished 2-2 on the week, with wins over BEA and Curwensville (64-36) and losses to Tyrone (58-42) and Penns Valley (80-51).
During Saturday’s game, P-O led by a point at halftime and then outscored BEA 16-11 in the third for a 45-39 edge to hold off the Lady Eagles for the win. Halle Herrington scored 32 points, and Lindsey Bordas added 10 points for the Lady Mounties.
Lacee Barnhart drilled five 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 22 points, and Madison Perry added 10 points for BEA, which finished its season with a 4-18 mark.
Herrington breaks county scoring record
P-O’s Halle Herrington broke the county’s all-time career scoring record Friday night against the Lady Rams, smashing Penns Valley alum Dana McDonald’s career mark of 2,269 points.
Herrington entered Friday night needing 14 points to break the 30-year-old record, and she had that midway through the second quarter. Adding in Saturday’s game, Herrington now has 2,317 points for her career, the most in county history.
“Honestly, it feels pretty amazing,” Herrington told the CDT after the game. “It’s just another achievement, but this one’s probably one of the biggest because no one else is above me now. I have it all — and it feels pretty awesome.”
Penns Valley clinches league title
Friday proved to be full of significant milestones for the county, as the Lady Rams clinched the Mountain League title with an 81-50 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Penns Valley went 2-1 on the week, also with a 56-37 win over Huntingdon and a 49-33 loss Saturday to Mifflinburg.
Against P-O, Hannah Montminy led PV with 28 points, Bella Culver scored 19, Jordan Andrus had 12 and Emma Butler added 10.
Penns Valley is now 15-5 on the season and is currently ranked as the top seed in District 6 Class 3A.
State College splits week’s games
State College jumped on Carlisle early in a 51-21 home win Tuesday before falling 56-47 to Central Dauphin on Friday.
On Tuesday, leading 15-4 after one quarter, the Lady Little Lions dropped 18 more on Carlisle in the second for a 33-10 halftime advantage. Kelsey Love drained four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points for State College, Maya Bokunewicz scored 12 points, and Isabelle Leazier added nine.
On Friday, Central Dauphin outscored the Lady Little Lions 17-8 in the third quarter, turning a four-point halftime lead into a 13-point edge headed to the fourth. State College tried to rally in the fourth, scoring 21 points, but fell short.
Bokunewicz led State College with 15 points, and Love scored 12.
Boys’ basketball
Red Raiders win 2 out of 3
Bellefonte picked up two wins last week, with a 64-62 victory over Jersey Shore on Monday and a 57-40 win over Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders lost against Clearfield, 58-50, on Friday.
During the rivalry game with BEA, Bellefonte sprinted out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 27-12 by halftime.
Bailey Decker led Bellefonte with 11 points, and Ben McCartney scored 10 points. For BEA, Nate Hoover had a team-high 15 points, and Drew Bucha added 13.
Against Jersey Shore earlier in the week, four players scored in double digits. Caleb Rockey led the team with 20 points, Nate Tice scored 13, and both Nick Fisher and Noah Badger added 11.
P-O drops games to Tyrone, Rams
Philipsburg-Osceola played twice last week but couldn’t get the result it wanted in either game with a 63-39 loss to Tyrone and a 61-34 loss to Penns Valley.
Against Tyrone on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles started the game with a 13-6 run before outscoring the Mounties 15-3 in the second quarter for a 19-point halftime lead.
Ryan Whitehead led P-O with 12 points.
SJCA runs win streak to 13
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy increased its winning streak to 13 games with a 73-59 victory over Southern Huntingdon on Saturday.
St. Joseph’s (17-4) took a 39-29 lead into halftime and extended it to 61-47 after three quarters. Brendan Scanlon poured in a career-high 31 points. The sophomore guard hit 12-of-17 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers.
Jack Mangene turned in a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Cam Khoza and Matt Steyers added seven points each.
Mangene is just six points shy of 1,000 for his career. He’ll attempt to reach that milestone mark in the team’s regular season finale Tuesday against Williamsburg.
Wrestling
Bellefonte wins 2
Bellefonte picked up a pair of wins last week, defeating Clearfield 41-25 Tuesday and downing Ligonier Valley 61-15 Wednesday.
Ryan Smith (132), Cole Stewart (138), Andrew Howe (170), Kyle Myers (182) and Ethan Rossman (195) had pins against Clearfield.
Stewart (138), Ethan Richner (152), Howe (182), Max Barrier (220), Daniel Orndorf (285) and Aiden O’Shea (106) recorded falls in the Ligonier Valley win.
Bellefonte 41, Clearfield 25
126: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over Luke Freeland (CAH) (Dec 6-4) 132: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Jude Pallo (CAH) (Fall 1:02) 138: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Justin Hand (CAH) (Fall 1:12) 145: Jude Pallo (CAH) over Brady Martin (BAH) (Fall 1:39) 152: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Caleb Freeland (CAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Mark McGonigal (CAH) over Kenneth Simpson (BAH) (Dec 5-0) 170: Andrew Howe (BAH) over Cole Smay (CAH) (Fall 4:53) 182: Kyle Myers (BAH) over Brett Zattoni (CAH) (Fall 1:29) 195: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Oliver Billotte (CAH) (Fall 1:03) 220: Nick Domico (CAH) over Max Barrier (BAH) (Dec 3-1) 285: Avry Gisewhite (CAH) over Daniel Orndorf (BAH) (Fall 2:22) 106: Johnathan Thomas (CAH) over Aidan O`Shea (BAH) (MD 13-5) 113: Nolan Barr (CAH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Dec 10-6) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Karson Kline (CAH) (MD 15-2)
Bellefonte 61, Ligonier Valley 15
126: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over (LVH) (For.) 132: Ryan Harbert (LVH) over Ryan Smith (BAH) (Dec 10-7) 138: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Payton Matson (LVH) (Fall 0:45) 145: Zach Pyle (LVH) over Brady Martin (BAH) (Fall 1:20) 152: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Klaidon Drury (LVH) (Fall 0:31) 160: Clayton Matson (LVH) over Kenneth Simpson (BAH) (Fall 2:00) 170: Kyle Myers (BAH) over Kyrie Miller (LVH) (Dec 6-3) 182: Andrew Howe (BAH) over Jon DeSchepper (LVH) (Fall 1:27) 195: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over (LVH) (For.) 220: Max Barrier (BAH) over Robert Higgins (LVH) (Fall 3:56) 285: Daniel Orndorf (BAH) over Ben Balthaser (LVH) (Fall 5:42) 106: Aidan O`Shea (BAH) over Logan Foust (LVH) (Fall 0:51) 113: Aaron Little (BAH) over James Brown (LVH) (MD 10-0) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over (LVH) (For.)
P-O slips past Hollidaysburg
Philipsburg-Osceola squeezed by Hollidaysburg on Thursday, 39-36.
Chase Chapman (138), Tristan Beauseigneur (152), Nick Bryan (106), Austin Foster (120) and Gabe Dunkelberger (126) recorded falls for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Hollidaysburg 36
138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Garidan Bridenbaugh (HAH) (Fall 3:55) 145: Aaron Sleeth (HAH) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Fall 3:27) 152: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Weston Barnes (HAH) (Fall 1:10) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over Campbell Walls (HAH) (Dec 9-3) 170: Nathan Fisher (HAH) over Cody Beauseigneur (POAH) (Fall 1:17) 182: Mason McCready (HAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (MD 12-2) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over (HAH) (For.) 220: Augustus Dellinger (HAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Fall 1:11) 285: Sam Haines (HAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 1:28) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Xavier Adams (HAH) (Fall 1:08) 113: Colin Smilnak (HAH) over Nick Coudriet (POAH) (Fall 4:38) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Brian Praul (HAH) (Fall 4:59) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Daniel Turiano (HAH) (Fall 1:19) 132: Andrew Simpson (HAH) over Aaron Foster (POAH) (SV-1 7-2) (HAH Unsportsmanlike Conduct at 182 -1.0)
Rams beat P-O
Penns Valley defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 36-31 Tuesday.
Carter Felker (195), Dillon Covalt (220), Baylor Shunk (120), Malachi Duvall (138) and Dristen Wolfe (152) had pins for Penns Valley. Nick Coudriet (113) recorded a fall, and Gabe Dunkelberger (126) notched a technical fall for Philipsburg-Osceola.
Penns Valley 36, Philipsburg-Osceola 31
170: Cody Beauseigneur (POAH) over Zach Royer (PVAH) (Dec 8-2) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Dec 5-1) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Dylan Yastro (POAH) (Fall 2:45) 220: Dillon Covalt (PVAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Fall 4:51) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over Caelob Packer (PVAH) (Dec 2-1) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Hayden Yearick (PVAH) (MD 9-1) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (Fall 0:17) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Austin Foster (POAH) (Fall 3:16) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (TF 18-2 5:50) 132: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Chase Chapman (POAH) (Dec 6-2) 138: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (Fall 1:07) 145: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Charles Martin (PVAH) (MD 18-7) 152: Dristen Wolfe (PVAH) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Fall 2:26) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over (PVAH) (For.)
BEA falls in tight match
Shikellamy downed Bald Eagle Area on Saturday, 35-30.
Cooper Gilham (113), Garrett Giedroc (120) and Richard Taylor (160) had pins for BEA.
Shikellamy 35, BEA 30
195: Kurtis Raker (SHHS) over Chandler Burns (BEAH) (TB-1 3-1) 220: Adam Young (SHHS) over (BEAH) (For.) 285: Conell Fain (SHHS) over (BEAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over Damian Wolfe (SHHS) (Fall 1:50) 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over Caleb Yoder (SHHS) (Fall 5:32) 126: Drake Holderman (BEAH) over Coltyn Sempko (SHHS) (Dec 2-0) 132: Cade Balestrini (SHHS) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (Fall 1:10) 138: Gage Wolfe (SHHS) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Dec 10-6) 145: Drew Balestrini (SHHS) over Devin Kibe (BEAH) (TF 16-1 0:00) 152: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Baryn Emerich (SHHS) (Dec 5-4) 160: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Jermez Herring (SHHS) (Fall 4:46) 170: Evan Bingaman (SHHS) over Brady Proctor (BEAH) (Fall 4:13) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over (SHHS) (For.)
State College drops close one
State College couldn’t snap its six-match losing streak with a 40-30 loss to Carlisle on Monday.
The Little Lions wrestlers with victories, besides forfeits, included Owen Woolcott (132), Clayton Leidy (120) and Jude Swisher (113).
