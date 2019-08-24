See how the 5 area high school football teams fared this weekend

Penns Valley’s Austin Fisher attempts a tackle against Fairfield on Friday. Photo provided

The first week of high school football action is in the books and five local teams came out of the weekend a combined 4-1. Three of the four wins were by at least 25 points as Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College all blew out their opponents. Bellefonte was the lone local team to lose on the weekend, falling to Jersey Shore as they opened the completed Rogers Stadium for the first time. Bald Eagle closed the weekend with a 42-35 victory. Let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the first weekend of action.

1. P-O opens the season with a victory

Philipsburg-Osceola got off to a good start Friday night, defeating West Branch 41-16. The Mounties beat the Warriors down with a strong rushing attack that was led by junior running back Kaleb Stamm. Stamm carried the ball 26 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. With Stamm pounding the ball on the ground, it opened up the game for junior quarterback Ryan Whitehead. Whitehead completed 11-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was a 79-yard completion to junior wide receiver Hunter Weitoish. The Mounties will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Wingate to take on Bald Eagle at 7 p.m.

2. State College dominates on the ground

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State College dominated Mifflin County Friday night, defeating the Huskies, 42-6. The Little Lions were led on the ground by senior running back Isaiah Edwards and junior running back Dresyn Green. Edwards only needed three carries to tally 75 yards and a touchdown, while Green was able to rush for 114 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. The duo helped the team rush for 239 total yards in the game. State College will take on St. Augustine (NJ) Prep next Friday at 6 p.m. at the South Track Field.

State College quarterback Brady Dorner caries the ball against Mifflin County Friday night. Grace Brennan Photo provided

3. Aaron Tobias airs it out for Penns Valley

Senior quarterback Aaron Tobias started his final season with Penns Valley about as well as you can. Tobias threw for 247 yards and six touchdowns for the Rams as they defeated Fairfield 77-0. Two of those six touchdowns were caught by senior tight end, and captain, Logan Snyder. Tobias and Snyder are in a position to lead the Rams’ offense this year under head coach, and Tobias’ dad, Martin Tobias. They’ll be in action again next week when they travel to Clearfield to take on the Bison at 7 p.m. Friday.

4. Bald Eagle wins shootout

Bald Eagle won a high-scoring affair with Troy, 42-35. The Eagles were led by senior quarterback Jaden Jones, who scored four touchdowns with two coming through the air and two coming on the ground. Jones and the Eagles went back-and-forth with the Trojans and were tied at 21 at the half. After Troy jumped out to a 28-21 lead in the third quarter, Bald Eagle scored 21 straight to take a 42-28 lead. The Trojans were able to muster another score, but were unable to stop the Eagles as they ran out the clock and won the game. Bald Eagle will be in action again next Friday when they take on P-O at home at 7 p.m.





5. Bellefonte stalls in comeback effort

Junior quarterback Ethan Rossman and the Bellefonte Red Raiders were able to come back from a 28-7 deficit to tie the Jersey Shore Bulldogs at 28 early in the third quarter, but that’s where their comeback attempt ended. The Bulldogs pulled away from there and won 55-35. Bellefonte ran the ball well, finishing with 207 yards on 37 carries, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the high-tempo jersey shore attack. Rossman completed 9-of-25 passes for 106 yards, but over half of those yards came on a 54-yard strike to senior wide receiver Mason Grey. The Red Raiders will try to earn their first win of the season next Friday at home when they play Huntingdon at 7 p.m.