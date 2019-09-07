5 takeaways from Week 3 of Centre County high school football

PV’s Aaron Tobias connects with Logan Snyder for a touchdown Penns Valley football’s Aaron Tobias passes to Logan Snyder for a touchdown to take the 28-0 lead over Bald Eagle Area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penns Valley football’s Aaron Tobias passes to Logan Snyder for a touchdown to take the 28-0 lead over Bald Eagle Area.

After three weeks of PIAA high school football action, only one unbeaten team remains in Centre County. The State College Little Lions improved to 3-0 on the season, dominating Hollidaysburg 42-7. The only other unbeaten team in the area, Bald Eagle Area, suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Penns Valley, also by a score of 42-7. In Philipsburg, the Mounties dropped their second game in a row while the Bellefonte Red Raiders won their second straight, 55-7. Let’s look at five important takeaways from Friday’s action.

1. Bald Eagle Area’s injury issues

The Bald Eagle Area football team lost two crucial pieces in the first quarter of Friday’s road loss to Penns Valley. First, offensive weapon Gage McClenahan left the game with a few minutes to go in the quarter. The senior sat out the rest of the action with ice wrapped around his knee. A few minutes later, star senior quarterback Jaden Jones could be seen on the sideline in a sling, with his shoulder pads nowhere in sight. Jones also sat out the rest of the game. Without two of its best players, Bald Eagle Area was at the mercy of the Rams. Jones and McClenahan will have a week to rest before the Eagles travel to Ebensburg to take on Bishop Carroll Friday night at 7 p.m.

2. Penns Valley’s offense dominates

Senior tight end Logan Snyder was dominant from the outset for Penns Valley in its blowout win over the Eagles. Snyder finished the game with 11 receptions, 141 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He was senior quarterback Aaron Tobias’ favorite target, accounting for 39% of the Penns Valley signal caller’s completions. Snyder already has 436 receiving yards and six touchdowns through three games for the Rams, proving to be one of the area’s best tight ends. He and Tobias will take the field next Friday as Penns Valley plays Central at home at 7 p.m.

3. State College runs away against Hollidaysburg

It didn’t take long for the Little Lions to take a lead against Hollidaysburg Friday night. Junior running back Dresyn Green took a run 73 yards to the house only 21 seconds into the game, and it was all downhill from there for the Golden Tigers. State College didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the game, downing Hollidaysburg, 42-7. Green finished the game with three rushing touchdowns, including one from 31 yards out to go with his 73-yarder. Senior cornerback/wide receiver Lokey Howell added two scores of his own, one on an interception return for a touchdown, and one on a 49-yard pass from senior quarterback Brady Dorner. The Little Lions will be back in action next Friday when they play Carlisle on the road at 7 p.m.

4. Bellefonte runs all over P-O

The Red Raiders have responded well to a week one loss to Jersey Shore and have now won two games in a row. They defeated Philipsburg-Osceola in dominant fashion Friday night, 55-7. The Bellefonte offense was humming for a second week in a row, with a combined 102 points in their victories over the Mounties and the Huntingdon Bearcats. The defense has responded as well after giving up 55 points to Jersey Shore in week one. They’ve only allowed 10 total points in the last two weeks. The Red Raiders will try to keep it rolling this week when they face Central Mountain at home Friday at 7 p.m.

5. Philipsburg-Osceola can’t respond after loss to Bald Eagle Area

The Mounties came into the week trying to get back on track after losing to Bald Eagle Area in week two, 32-7. However, they faced off a team on a mission in Bellefonte, and couldn’t stay with the Red Raiders. The Mounties only managed a single touchdown for the second week in a row. Senior quarterback Ryan Whitehead was once again responsible, finding junior wide receiver Hunter Weitoish for a 78-yard touchdown to get the Mounties on the board. Philipsburg-Osceola will be back in action next week when it faces Tyrone on the road at 7 p.m.