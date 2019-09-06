LIVE BLOG: Follow along with scores, updates from Week 3 of HS football

PV Rams looking for successful season Penns Valley football players and coach Martin Tobias talk about the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penns Valley football players and coach Martin Tobias talk about the 2019 season.

Heading into Week 3, some Centre County high schools got a special treat when Penn State football coach James Franklin stopped by to greet staff members.

Thanks to James Franklin, the football coach at Penn State, for stopping by Bellefonte Area High School this morning for a meet and greet with staff. #WeAre @penn_state @PennStateFball @coachjfranklin https://t.co/6ZKELwJ4zn pic.twitter.com/4TkIqOBBWi — Brit Milazzo (@m11azzo) September 6, 2019

The treats continue this evening for high school football fans with three action-packed games on tap. The highlight of the evening will be the rivalry clash between Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley, featuring two of the top quarterbacks in the state. On the other side of the county, Bellefonte will be visiting Philipsburg-Osceola in another Mountain League clash, while State College hosts Hollidaysburg.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

A 26-yard pass play from QB Aaron Tobias to Logan Snyder put the Rams in scoring possession. Tobias then found Stephen Ripka in the end zone from 8 yards out, and Penns Valley took the first lead 7-0 4:17 into the first quarter.

Aaron Tobias hits Stephen Ripka from eight yards out to open the scoring. Penns Valley leads 7-0 with 4:17 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/MC7eyVEdr3 — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 6, 2019

Tobias found Snyder in the end zone again in the second for a 14-0 advantage.

Tobias finds tight end Logan Snyder from 10 yards out and makes it 14-0, Penns Valley with 11:15 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/NjJoBiMkJK — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 6, 2019

Ben Sharer picked up an interception for Penns Valley, putting the Rams back in scoring position. Tobias connected with Zach Braucht from 12 yards out to put the Rams up 21-0 with 6:19 in the half.

BEA starting QB Jaden Jones left the game after the first quarter. He was wearing a sling on the sideline. RB Gage McClenahan also retired to the bench, leaving BEA without two of its key starters.

Looks like Bald Eagle’s Jaden Jones is done for the night. His pads are under the Eagles’ bench and he’s in a sling. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Tobias and Snyder connect again to put the Rams up 28-0.

BEA blocked a field goal attempt with seconds left in the half, recovering the ball on the 1 yard line.

State College got on the board fast with a 73-yard touchdown run by RB Dresyn Green from scrimmage just 21 seconds into the game.

DE Kevin Kurzinger deflects as pass while DE Nathan Lusk pulls in the interception, setting up another Green touchdown for the Little Lions in their second possession.

State College goes up 21-0 with a 49-yard play from QB Brady Dorner to Lokey Howell.

A pick-6 by Howell made it 28-0, Little Lions.

Hollidaysburg picked up some momentum in the second quarter when Jameal Boykin intercepted Dorner in the end zone for a touchback. The Golden Tigers couldn’t convert, and RB Isaiah Edwards made it 35-0 State College.

Green scored his third touchdown of the night on a 31-yard run with 3:03 left in the half to go up 42-0.

After the Mounties go 3 and out, Bellefonte scores to go up 7-0 with 8 minutes left in the quarter.

Bellefonte then recovers the onside kick, and RB CJ Funk takes it to the house.

The Red Raiders got on the board again with an interception. funk scores again to make it 20-0.

Starting the night at @PO_Athletics hosting Bellefonte. Love this stadium built into a valley. pic.twitter.com/LmHT4FZNlA — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) September 6, 2019

Bellefonte leads Philipsburg-Osceola 20-0 in the 1st quarter. On my way to Moshannon Valley. pic.twitter.com/TQKQu8Ohxg — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) September 6, 2019

Philipsburg-Osceola gets on the board with 78-yard pass play from QB Ryan Whitehead to Hunter Weitoish with 16.5 second left in the half.

