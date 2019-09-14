RB C.J. Funk has a record night as the Red Raiders roll over Central Mountain

Highlights from Bellefonte’s win over Central Mountain Bellefonte football beats Central Mountain 41-14 on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bellefonte football beats Central Mountain 41-14 on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Senior running back C.J. Funk took the direct snap and followed a host of Red Raiders around the right side for a 21-yard gain with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Funk, just like he’s done hundreds of times before, got up after the big gain and prepared for the next play with little fanfare at Rogers Stadium.

However, the long run wasn’t like the others throughout his decorated career. The play helped him rewrite the school’s record books on Friday night.

Funk totaled 181 rushing yards on the night to place him above Chris Shivery on the Bellefonte career rushing yards list in a 41-14 victory over Central Mountain on Friday night at Rogers Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Funk said after the game that he was going to celebrate the record by getting some sleep — “I’m relatively tired,” he said — but he was quick to recognize the linemen who helped him break the school record — Trevor Mauk, J.D. Besch, Julian Emel, Max Barrier and Nick Kreger.

“I’m a team guy. I realize that that rushing record isn’t all me,” Funk said. “I have awesome linemen that do great things for me. I appreciate them so much and they helped me to this record. It’s not all my work.”

Bellefonte’s C.J. Funk runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against Central Mountain on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Funk came into the night needing 65 yards to match Chris Shivery’s 2,546 career rushing yards, and passed that mark on the 21-yard QB sweep over the right side.

His record-making wasn’t done there, though.

He also tied Bellefonte’s career touchdown mark (39) and the school’s career points record (234) with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:20 left in the second quarter.

Funk’s 181 rushing yards — he now stands 2,662 rushing yards — also helped him to break Nate Stone’s record for most 100-yard rushing games with 13 and counting.

Head coach Shanon Manning admitted that the team wasn’t going to celebrate Funk’s records too much until after the season, but he acknowledged just how much his senior running back has meant to the program over the past four seasons.

“It’s been a lot of fun (to coach him),” Manning said. “It’s nice when your leading rusher is a kid who leads the way through practice. He has a great attitude with the way he approaches things and the things he does for the team is just exceptional, and I don’t mean as running back. He’s a great running back, but he’s an exceptional person.”

Funk may have been the headliner coming out of Friday night’s game, but the Red Raiders (3-1, 2-0) used a balanced attack to race out to a 27-0 halftime lead.

Bellefonte’s Trae Bauman makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against Central Mountain on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bellefonte’s defense limited Central Mountain (0-4) to just 107 yards in the first half by containing quarterback Zane Probst.

The Seton Hall baseball recruit could manage only 68 passing yards on 20 attempts (3.4 yards per attempt) in the opening 24 minutes as the Red Raiders kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard until the second half.

Junior quarterback Ethan Rossman lit up the Wildcats through the air in the first half, throwing for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts (10.9 yards per attempt).

Senior wide receiver Trae Bauman was on the receiving end of two of Rossman’s scores — 42- and 26-yard TDs — and Isaiah Nadolsky added a 32-yard receiving touchdown in the first half.

Rossman threw an interception and he failed to net a completion on five attempts in the second half as the Red Raiders played to a stalemate in the final 24 minutes of action.

“This is only his fourth ever start so there’s a process of what you got to go through with the quarterback,” Manning said. “And not every night are you going to go out there and light it up. Tonight, I thought he had a very solid first half and it was a little bit choppy in the second half, but that wasn’t just Ethan.”

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman makes a pass that leads to a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against Central Mountain on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE 41, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 14

(Friday at Bellefonte)

Central Mountain 0 0 7 7 – 14

Bellefonte 13 14 8 6 – 41

First Quarter

B - Bauman 42 pass from Rossman (kick failed), 10:12

B - Nadolsky 32 pass from Rossman (Rossman kick), 8:03

Second Quarter

B - Funk 2 run (Rossman kick), 10:20

B - Bauman 26 pass from Rossman (Rossman kick), 4:15

Third Quarter

CM - Johnson 50 pass from Probst (Gentzel kick), 9:57

CM - Jalen Emel 3 run (Nadolsky pass from Rossman), 7:12

Fourth Quarter

B - Leman 21 run (kick failed), 6:40

CM - Holland 8 pass from Gerlach (Gentzel kick), 3:03

Top Rusher: CM: Pentz 10-42. B: Funk 15-181-1.

Top Passer: CM: Probst 16-32-2-1 147. B: Rossman 8-19-1-3 152.

Top Receiver: CM: Johnson 7-108-1. B: Bauman 2-68-2

Interceptions: CM: Weaver. B - Rossman, Jalen Emel

Next Game: Bellefonte at Tyrone, Friday