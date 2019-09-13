LIVE BLOG: Photos, videos and stories from Week 4 of Centre County HS football

‘These moments are everything,’ Penns Valley QB Aaron Tobias says Penns Valley senior quarterback Aaron Tobias and his father, coach Martin Tobias, talk about their relationship on and off the field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penns Valley senior quarterback Aaron Tobias and his father, coach Martin Tobias, talk about their relationship on and off the field.

We’re on to Week 4 of PIAA high school football action, with all five Centre County schools in action.

State College is the lone unbeaten county team at 3-0, and will play Carlisle on the road. Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and Penns Valley all sit at 2-1, with the Bald Eagles taking on Bishop Carroll in Ebensburg, the Red Raiders playing Central Mountain at home, and the Rams taking on Central at home. Philipsburg-Osceola will try to get to 2-2 when it travels to Tyrone for Friday night’s game.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

State College scores in its opening drive on a 34-yard play from QB Brady Dorner to Isaiah Edwards. The PAT is good. Another fast start for the Little Lions.

Carlisle answers with a TD of its own with 4:05 left in the quarter, but the kick is no good.

Both teams scored again before the end of the quarter. State College’s came on a 45-yard QB sneak by Dorner, but the PAT was blocked. Carlisle missed its 2-point conversion attempt.

State College’s Lokey Howell went on an 87-yard sprint to give State College another TD with 2:43 left in the half. The PAT was good. State College ends the half up 20-12.

State College converts a 51-yard drive with a rushing TD by Dorner to widen the lead to 18 in the third. Dorner breaks the lead open with another rushing TD. The extra point was missed.

Dorner has four TDs on the evening, three rushing and a passing.

Bald Eagle Area will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it travels to Ebensburg to take on Bishop Carroll. The Eagles fell to Penns Valley last week, 42-7, after losing two of their key players, quarterback Jaden Jones and offensive weapon Gage McClenahan. Both could play this week, but even if they don’t, the Bald Eagles should be fine. Wide receiver Kaden Bittinger played some quarterback with Jones out last week, and could do so again if he remains out of commission with a shoulder injury.

The Mounties were first on the board in the first quarter with a 10-yard TD pass with 7:57 left in the first, but missed the 2-point conversion. Tyrone answered on a run by QB Brandon Lucas with 3:03 left in the first, according to Tyrone Eagle Eye News, Tyrone’s student newspaper.

P-O took the lead again on a 4-yard TD with 1:19 left in the 2nd, to go up 13-7.

Lucas added another TD for Tyrone with 4:33 in the third.

The Rams are on the board first with a 9-yard TD pass from QB Aaron Tobias to Gage Ripka. Ripka also nails the PAT to make it 7-0.

Penns Valley grabs an early lead as Aaron Tobias finds Gage Ripka in the end zone. The Rams lead Central, 7-0 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/04vk7wH2qb — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 13, 2019

Despite a strong defensive effort from Penns Valley, Central answered with a 2-yard run TD run from versitile QB Jeff Hoenstine with 1:26 remaining in the first.

Tobias and the Rams wasted no time in the next drive, with a 15-yard TD pass to Austin Fisher with 1:03 remaining. The PAT was blocked.

Penns Valley kept the momentum going in the second, with another Tobias-to-Ripka touchdown, and failed 2-point conversion.

Penns Valley finds the end zone again. Tobias hits Gage Ripka for a 10-yard touchdown and they now lead 19-7 after a failed two-point try. pic.twitter.com/gZkl4gug86 — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 13, 2019

Central’s Hoenstine tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Dalton Metzger with just 13 seconds to go in the half.

Central Mountain 7, Bellefonte 27 (3rd)

Bellefonte took an early lead with two TD passes from QB Ethan Rossman to TE Isaiah Nadolsky and WR Trae Bauman. Bellefonte missed one PAT and made the other.

Bellefonte is up 13-0 over Central Mountain with 8 minutes still in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ROkf1hYy7s — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) September 13, 2019

Starting tonight at Bellefonte. Red Raiders hosting Central Mountain. Up 13-0 after 2 offensive drives pic.twitter.com/R3W2QTXKRW — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) September 13, 2019

RB C.J. Funk and Bauman added a pair of TDs in the second.

Other stories worth your time:

Previewing Centre County high school football games in Week 4

Bellefonte schools increase police presence after reported threat

How Penns Valley QB Aaron Tobias is looking to make his final season playing for his dad ‘special’

5 takeaways from Week 3 of Centre County high school football

QB Jaden Jones’ family ties run deep in Bald Eagle Area football

What coach John Franco ‘coming home’ to Tyrone means for Mountain League football