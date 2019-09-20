LIVE BLOG: Stories, photos and scores from Week 5 of Centre County HS football

Excitement is key word for BEA football Bald Eagle Area football seniors are eager to get on the field for the season, as is coach Jesse Nagle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bald Eagle Area football seniors are eager to get on the field for the season, as is coach Jesse Nagle.

We’ve hit the midway point for the regular high school season.

In Centre County, State College remains the lone unbeaten, with a 4-0 record. Meanwhile, the Bald Eagle Area Bald Eagles, the Bellefonte Red Raiders, and the Penns Valley Rams are all 3-1 this season. The Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties are 1-3 and still in search of their second win on the year.

Here’s what to look for in Friday night’s games:

State College scored early in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Aiden Spitler. Then a fumble by State College QB Brady Dorner gave Chambersburg a field goal of its own to tie things up.

Bald Eagle Area’s Kyler Cunningham recovered a Central fumble in the end zone for a touchdown with 3:35 left in the half, and OL David Close ran it in for 2 to give the Bald Eagles the 8-0 lead.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bishop Carroll was first on the board with 7 early in the second.

Penns Valley has been putting up the points against Huntingdon, including a 91-yard touchdown by QB Aaron Tobias.

Bellefonte got on the board first at Tyrone with a touchdown at 5:26, and added another with 1:24 remaining to head into the second quarter with the 14-0 lead.

