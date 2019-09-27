LIVE BLOG: Photos, stories and results from Week 6 of Centre County high school football

State College football excited to play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium State College football players and coaches are excited for the opportunity to play Cumberland Valley at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium on Oct. 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College football players and coaches are excited for the opportunity to play Cumberland Valley at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium on Oct. 26.

The State College Little Lions got big news this week when they officially found out that they’d be playing their regular season finale against Cumberland Valley on Oct. 26 at the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions — Beaver Stadium.

Despite the excitement, senior captain Kevin Kurzinger made sure his team was focused on the task at hand — Central Dauphin East. The Little Lions will try to extend their unbeaten record to 6-0 in the Mid Penn Conference road clash.

Meanwhile, Bellefonte (4-1) will battle Clearfield (5-0) to determine the top team in the Mountain League. Both teams are 3-0 in league play, with Clearfield having handed Penns Valley its only loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Penns Valley will look to avenge its OT loss to Midd-West last season, and Bald Eagle Area will travel to Tyrone. Philipsburg-Osceola will take on Central, possibly without starting quarterback Ryan Whitehead.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Here’s what to look for:

State College scores in the opening possession on a 22-yard pass from QB Brady Dorner to RB Isaiah Edwards at 10:25. PAT was good.

The Panthers answer right back with a touchdown of their own, when RB Bryce Baker ran it in from 43 yards with 7:41 left. The tie, however, didn’t last long, as Edwards ran a kickoff return 85 yards into the end zone.

Edwards scored his third touchdown of the evening from 49 yards out. Conrad Moore picked up his first receiving TD of the season to give the Little Lions the 28-7 lead to close out the first.

An interception by Trevor Beck sets up the next touchdown, a 38-yard run by Lokey Howell. A 3-yard run by Dresyn Green gave the Little Lions the 41-7 lead going into the half.

Bellefonte is first on the board when QB Ethan Rossman connects with WR Mason Grey on a 33-yard touchdown pass. A bad snap on the PAT turns into a 2-point conversion for Bellefonte.

Clearfield gets its first score in the second on a 2-yard run from Brett Zattoni. The 2-point conversion failed, and Bellefonte leads 8-6 with 10:02 left in half.

An 8-yard pass from Rossman to Ryan Lehman on 4th and goal gave Bellefonte 6 more with 6:43 left in the half.

Clearfield then gets within two on a 4-yard run by Logan Firanski with 2:34 left in the half. Clearfield then capitalizes on a Bellefonte turnover to take the lead, 19-15, going into the half.

Senior RB CJ Funk gives Bellefonte the lead again with an 85-yard touchdown run. The PAT was blocked.

Bald Eagle Area’s Kaden Bittiner picked up a turnover on defense, and the Bald Eagles took advantage on offense, as QB Jaden Jones ran in 8 yards for a TD with 8:29 remaining in the first. The PAT by Carter Stere was good.

Injury woes continue to plague Philipsburg-Osceola. With his brother sidelines, sophomore Jeremy Whitehead took over as starting quarterback. Offensive playmaker Hunter Weitosh was then helped off the field toward the end of the first.

Central’s first touchdown was scored with 5:43 left in the first. The Dragons added 7 more by the end of the half. The Dragons led 28-0 going into the half.

P-O punched in 7 late in the third.

Penns Valley is making good on its quest to avenge its OT loss against Midd-West last season, leading 48-7 at the end of the third of its homecoming game.

