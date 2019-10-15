Kickoff time set for Beaver Stadium Classic featuring State College vs. Cumberland Valley

SHARE COPY LINK

Three weeks ago, Penn State officially announced that the State College Little Lions and Cumberland Valley Eagles would be the two teams playing in the inaugural Beaver Stadium Classic. Now, the matchup has a start time.

The Little Lions will take on the Eagles at noon on Oct. 26, State College head coach Matt Lintal confirmed to the Centre Daily Times. The start time was set after Penn State’s 3:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Michigan State was made official Monday. The noon start time should prevent any overlap for fans who want to watch both the Little Lions and the Nittany Lions.

The game will be a Mid Penn Conference clash in both team’s regular season finale, and will serve as State College’s Senior Night. The school’s usual home stadium, Memorial Field, is closed for the 2019 season as it undergoes renovations, forcing the Little Lions to play their home games at the South Track Field.

State College and Cumberland Valley were the first two schools to submit a request to play in Beaver Stadium when the university offered the opportunity to Mid Penn Conference schools over the summer, according to State High Athletic Director Chris Weakland.

Neither school involved in the game will be able to collect revenue or receive compensation to play at the field, per NCAA regulations. Each school will have to cover its own expenses.

Tickets for the Beaver Stadium Classic can be purchased at the schools, in person or at the Bryce Jordan Center for $10.

Fans will be asked to park in the Stadium West or Jordan East lots. Parking costs $10 per vehicle, and can be purchased along with the tickets. The parking fee will be waived for vehicles that display a valid Penn State-issued parking pass for faculty, staff and students. Lots will open two hours before kickoff.

Tailgating will not be permitted.